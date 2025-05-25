University tour bus crashes in Colombia: at least ten people killed

A tour of college students and teachers ended in tragedy: a terrible accident occurred in central Colombia, on an overpass between municipalities. Eight of the ten dead died instantly at the scene of the accident.

At least ten people died in a bus accident on an overpass between the municipalities of Cajamarca and Calarca in central Colombia.

The bus carrying 22 students, two teachers and a liaison officer crashed because the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The driver lost control of the bus due to a mechanical malfunction, as a result of which several passengers fell out of the vehicle and fell from the bridge - explained Colonel Luis Fernando Atuesta, a police representative.

At least 10 people and 11 more were injured.

Eight of the ten dead died instantly at the scene of the accident, where several ambulance crews were sent to recover the bodies and transport the injured to various medical centers in the department, the media write.

A group of university representatives conducted academic internships in cooperation with the National Institute of Roads (Invías). The accident occurred when students and teachers were returning from their internship.

Municipal road inspectors are working to identify the circumstances, "performing appropriate investigative tasks" to find out why the accident occurred.

Humboldt University of Colombia has declared two days of mourning after the "painful loss of several colleagues, students, professors and administrators" as a result of the accident.

