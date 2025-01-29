ukenru
The number of accidents on Ukrainian roads has increased by 5-9%: what are the most common causes of accidents

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25644 views

The Patrol Police reports a 5-9% increase in the number of road accidents compared to last year. Speeding remains the main cause of accidents, accounting for 40% of all cases.

The number of road accidents in Ukraine increased by 5-9% compared to 2023-2024.

This was reported by Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department.

Compared to 2023-2024, there has been an increase in the number of road accidents - an increase of 5-9% in various indicators. It is worth noting that despite the changes in the territory and population of Ukraine, the number of vehicles has not decreased, but is constantly growing

- Biloshytsky said. 

According to him, the most common cause of accidents with victims and fatalities is exceeding the speed limit: “This is almost 40% of accidents. There are also frequent violations of the rules of maneuvering, crossing intersections, pedestrian crossings, and driving while intoxicated.

Biloshytskyi added that the following regions account for the largest number of accidents in the country: Lviv, Dnipro and Kyiv regions. He noted that it should be borne in mind that these are very densely populated areas where the number of cars is much higher.

Recall

 The court has remanded in custody the husband of Ukrainian blogger Anna Zhuk, who died in an accident in Poltava region. He was driving a Lexus that collided with a truck.    

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Society Crimes and emergencies
ukraine Ukraine
lviv Lviv
kyiv Kyiv

