The number of accidents on Ukrainian roads has increased by 5-9%: what are the most common causes of accidents

The number of road accidents in Ukraine increased by 5-9% compared to 2023-2024.

This was reported by Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department.

Compared to 2023-2024, there has been an increase in the number of road accidents - an increase of 5-9% in various indicators. It is worth noting that despite the changes in the territory and population of Ukraine, the number of vehicles has not decreased, but is constantly growing - Biloshytsky said.

According to him, the most common cause of accidents with victims and fatalities is exceeding the speed limit: “This is almost 40% of accidents. There are also frequent violations of the rules of maneuvering, crossing intersections, pedestrian crossings, and driving while intoxicated.

Biloshytskyi added that the following regions account for the largest number of accidents in the country: Lviv, Dnipro and Kyiv regions. He noted that it should be borne in mind that these are very densely populated areas where the number of cars is much higher.

