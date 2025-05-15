$41.540.04
Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow
06:00 AM • 12024 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 09:07 PM • 43441 views

Trump is not going to Turkey for Ukraine-Russia talks - Reuters

May 14, 06:32 PM • 79580 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 88810 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 167020 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 80514 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 58681 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 141281 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 57883 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 73777 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

How many people have died in Ukraine in road accidents since the beginning of 2025: statistics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1904 views

In the first three months of 2025, Ukraine recorded 9,574 traffic accidents, resulting in 1,252 deaths and 11,751 injuries. The highest number of accidents was recorded in March.

How many people have died in Ukraine in road accidents since the beginning of 2025: statistics

In Ukraine, in the first three months of 2025, there were 9,574 road accidents, in which 1,252 people died and 11,751 people were injured. This is reported by UNN with reference to statistics of the Patrol Police of Ukraine.

Details

In January 2025, there were 1657 road accidents. 235 people died in them, 2029 people were injured.

In February 2025, 3092 road accidents were recorded on the roads of Ukraine. Then 406 people died, and 3793 were injured.

In March, police officers recorded 4,825 road accidents. The total number of deaths in March is 611 people, and the number of injured is 5,929.

Additionally

Earlier, UNN reported that, according to the police, the most common cause of death in road accidents since the beginning of the year was speeding. The second cause, in terms of the number of deaths, is driving into the oncoming lane, not related to overtaking.

The third reason is violation of the rules of driving through unregulated pedestrian crossings.

Recall

On the Odesa-Reni highway, near Pidhirne and Monashi, a truck collided with a car. As a result of the accident, one person died, and traffic was difficult. The tragedy occurred last week, May 7.

UNN also reported on an accident that occurred on May 6 in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. Then the driver of Daewoo Lanos, making a U-turn in a prohibited place, collided with a Volkswagen. As a result, a Volkswagen passenger died, and two more people were injured.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Odesa
