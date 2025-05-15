How many people have died in Ukraine in road accidents since the beginning of 2025: statistics

In Ukraine, in the first three months of 2025, there were 9,574 road accidents, in which 1,252 people died and 11,751 people were injured. This is reported by UNN with reference to statistics of the Patrol Police of Ukraine.

Details

In January 2025, there were 1657 road accidents. 235 people died in them, 2029 people were injured.

In February 2025, 3092 road accidents were recorded on the roads of Ukraine. Then 406 people died, and 3793 were injured.

In March, police officers recorded 4,825 road accidents. The total number of deaths in March is 611 people, and the number of injured is 5,929.

Additionally

Earlier, UNN reported that, according to the police, the most common cause of death in road accidents since the beginning of the year was speeding. The second cause, in terms of the number of deaths, is driving into the oncoming lane, not related to overtaking.

The third reason is violation of the rules of driving through unregulated pedestrian crossings.

Recall

On the Odesa-Reni highway, near Pidhirne and Monashi, a truck collided with a car. As a result of the accident, one person died, and traffic was difficult. The tragedy occurred last week, May 7.



UNN also reported on an accident that occurred on May 6 in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. Then the driver of Daewoo Lanos, making a U-turn in a prohibited place, collided with a Volkswagen. As a result, a Volkswagen passenger died, and two more people were injured.