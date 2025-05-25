$41.500.00
Occupants Damaged the Premises of the Largest Customer Service Center in Mykolaiv Oblast - Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2110 views

A Russian attack damaged the building of the State Tax Inspectorate in Mykolaiv region, where the largest Service Center is located. The explosive wave shattered windows, doors and damaged walls, but no people were injured.

Occupants Damaged the Premises of the Largest Customer Service Center in Mykolaiv Oblast - Kravchenko

The blast wave shattered windows, damaged doors, and damaged walls. No one was injured among the people. UNN reports with reference to the page of the Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko.

Details

As a result of the Russian attack, the building of the Mykolaiv State Tax Inspectorate of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in the Mykolaiv region was damaged. The largest Customer Service Center in the region is located in the building.

- says the message of the Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

It is currently known that the blast wave shattered windows in the building, and the doors and walls were also damaged.

Fortunately, no one was injured among the people, Ruslan Kravchenko noted in his post.

The goal of the Russians is terror, fear and destruction of peaceful cities. But we are unbreakable and will restore everything.

- noted the head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

Kravchenko added that representatives of the non-profit organization Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) assured that they would help with the restoration of the premises.

Let us remind you

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv region, three people died, ten were injured, including two children.

On the night of May 25, a Russian missile hit the industrial zone of Ternopil, damaging one of the enterprises.

In Mykolaiv, a Russian drone hit a five-story building, destroying two floors. One person died, five were injured.

Kravchenko: Five tax officials were injured in Russian missile attack on Izyum04.02.25, 16:55 • 23649 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

