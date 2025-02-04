Kravchenko: Five tax officials were injured in Russian missile attack on Izyum

Five employees of the tax service were injured in a Russian missile strike on the central part of Izium in Kharkiv region. This was reported by the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.

As a result of an enemy missile attack on the central part of Izium in Kharkiv region, five of our colleagues from the tax service were injured. They were hospitalized in a medical facility. One of our employees is currently under medical supervision. We wish all the victims a speedy recovery! - Kravchenko said.

According to him, the administrative building of the tax service was also damaged - windows were smashed and workspaces were damaged.

All those affected will be provided with the necessary assistance. We are also working on the prompt restoration of the local tax inspection. I express my condolences to the families of the victims of this Russian strike on Izyum. Russia continues its terrorist attacks on civilians. This is yet another proof of its criminal nature - Kravchenko wrote.

Addendum

On February 4, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the central part of the city of Izium. According to preliminary reports, a ballistic missile was used and hit an administrative building. Also, 170 apartments were damaged.

An Iskander missile strike on Izyum killed 5 peopleand injured 55 people, including three children. Administrative buildings and residential buildings were damaged, most of the victims were employees of state institutions.