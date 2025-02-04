Russian strike on Izyum: identities of the women who died, one of them was pregnant

Two women who died today as a result of a Russian missile strike on Izium, Kharkiv region, have been identified. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

The data of the women who died as a result of the shelling have been established. They were 18 and 19 years old, one of them was pregnant, - he noted.

Addendum

On February 4, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the central part of the city of Izium. According to preliminary reports, a ballistic missile was used and hit the administrative building. It is also reported that 170 apartments were damaged.

The Iskander missile strike on Izyum killed 5 people and wounded 55 people, including three children. Administrative buildings and residential buildings were damaged, most of the victims were employees of state institutions.