45 cruise missiles and 266 UAVs: the Air Force reported the number of neutralized enemy weapons

On the evening of May 24 and on the night of May 25, the Air Force shot down 45 cruise missiles and neutralized 266 UAVs. This was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the chronology of air attacks by Russian invaders on the territory of Ukraine:

On the night of May 25 (from 20.40 on May 24), the enemy launched a combined attack on Ukraine using 367 air attack weapons:

9 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch area - Kursk region - Russia);

55 air- and sea-based cruise missiles Kh-101;

Caliber from Tu-95, TU-160 strategic aircraft (launch areas - Saratov region, Black Sea water area);

1 Kh-22 cruise missile from a Tu-22M3 aircraft (from the airspace above the Black Sea);

4 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from tactical aviation aircraft (launches from the northern direction);

298 Shahed-type attack UAVs and drones-imitators of various types from different directions: Bryansk, Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

As reported, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data as of 09:00, air defense shot down 45 Kh-101, Kalibr cruise missiles, and 2 Kh-59/69 missiles were lost locationally.

Also, 266 enemy Shaheds and drones of other types were neutralized in the east, north, south, west and center of the country. 139 were shot down by fire weapons, 127 were locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

As a result of the enemy attack, most regions of Ukraine were affected. Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded in 22 locations, as well as the fall of downed cruise missiles and attack UAVs in 15 locations. Unfortunately, tonight, due to the barbaric attack of the Russians, there are dead and injured, including children - stated in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

UNN previously reported on May 24 that during the day 85 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy actively attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, launching air strikes and shelling.

