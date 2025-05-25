Russian strike on Chernihiv region: several hits, damage to an object in the center, large fire in the region - SES

Chernihiv region is under attack by Russian armed forces. Consequences are reported - damage to an object in the regional center, fire after hitting non-residential premises in the region, damage to a number of buildings. Rescue teams are working, equipment is involved.

The Chernihiv region was attacked by Russia using UAVs and missiles. Several hits were recorded in different areas.

According to the State Emergency Service, the regional center was also hit - the building was damaged. Regarding the territory of the region:

the largest fire covered more than 1000 square meters; in particular, a coal hangar was burning;

consequences for a number of premises and non-residential buildings;

Information about the victims is being clarified.

15 rescuers, 4 units of equipment and resources of local enterprises were involved.

