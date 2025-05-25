$41.500.00
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Russian strike on Chernihiv region: several hits, damage to an object in the center, large fire in the region - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

The Russian attack on Chernihiv region led to damage to an object in the regional center and a large-scale fire on the territory of non-residential premises. The area of the fire exceeded 1000 sq.m.

Russian strike on Chernihiv region: several hits, damage to an object in the center, large fire in the region - SES

Chernihiv region is under attack by Russian armed forces. Consequences are reported - damage to an object in the regional center, fire after hitting non-residential premises in the region, damage to a number of buildings. Rescue teams are working, equipment is involved.

Transmits UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Chernihiv region was attacked by Russia using UAVs and missiles. Several hits were recorded in different areas.

According to the State Emergency Service, the regional center was also hit - the building was damaged. Regarding the territory of the region:

  • the largest fire covered more than 1000 square meters; in particular, a coal hangar was burning;
    • consequences for a number of premises and non-residential buildings;

      Information about the victims is being clarified.

      Supplement

      15 rescuers, 4 units of equipment and resources of local enterprises were involved.

      Let us remind you

      On the night of May 25, a Russian missile hit the industrial zone of Ternopil, damaging one of the enterprises.

      As a result of a massive attack on Kyiv region on May 25, 4 people died, 16 were injured, including 3 children. 

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      SocietyWar
      Kyiv Oblast
      State Emergency Service of Ukraine
      Chernihiv Oblast
      Chernihiv
      Ternopil
