Wayve raises over $1 billion to offer its Tesla-like autonomous driving technology

Details

British startup Wayve has received $1.05 billion in funding to develop a self-learning autonomous driving system. The funds were raised under the leadership of SoftBank Group. This is the largest fundraising in the field of artificial intelligence in the UK and is among the top 20 largest fundraisings in the world today.

Context

Wayve is working on the implementation of artificial intelligence technology that is expected to revolutionize autonomous driving. The idea is for AI to learn from human behavior and adapt accordingly. This could make driving in unknown or new areas more efficient and cost-effective, eliminating the need for expensive maps and laser sensors.

Wayve also has big plans for robotics.

Wayve co-founder and CEO Alex Kendall told TechCrunch:

Very soon, you will be able to buy a new car, and it will have AI from Wayve... I think we want to go far beyond what we have today in the field of artificial intelligence - language models and chatbots. We want to really enable a future where we can rely on intelligent machines that we can delegate tasks to, and of course, they can improve our lives.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak emphasized the importance of this fundraiser for the UK more broadly. The British Prime Minister issued a statement of support: "From the first light bulb or the World Wide Web to artificial intelligence and autonomous cars, the UK is proud to have been at the forefront of some of the greatest technological advances in history.

