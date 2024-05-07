Wayve raises over $1 billion to offer its Tesla-like autonomous driving technology

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85750 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108268 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151071 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155040 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251186 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174343 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165569 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226358 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 36352 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 34201 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68338 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 36432 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62445 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251186 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226358 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212370 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238095 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224855 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 85750 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62445 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68338 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113084 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113969 views
Wayve raises over $1 billion to offer its Tesla-like autonomous driving technology

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 94101 views

British startup Wayve has raised more than $1 billion in funding led by SoftBank to develop self-learning autonomous driving technology, the largest AI funding in the UK to date.

British artificial intelligence (AI) startup Wayve has raised more than a billion dollars to develop an autonomous driving system. The fundraising is led by the SoftBank group, and it is the largest investment in the field of artificial intelligence in the UK to date. This was reported by Tech Crunch, according to UNN.

Details

British startup Wayve has received $1.05 billion in funding to develop a self-learning autonomous driving system. The funds were raised under the leadership of SoftBank Group. This is the largest fundraising in the field of artificial intelligence in the UK and is among the top 20 largest fundraisings in the world today.

Context

Wayve is working on the implementation of artificial intelligence technology that is expected to revolutionize autonomous driving. The idea is for AI to learn from human behavior and adapt accordingly. This could make driving in unknown or new areas more efficient and cost-effective, eliminating the need for expensive maps and laser sensors.

First manned test flight of Boeing spacecraft postponed again due to technical problems07.05.24, 09:56 • 18975 views

Wayve also has big plans for robotics.

Image

Wayve co-founder and CEO Alex Kendall told TechCrunch:

Very soon, you will be able to buy a new car, and it will have AI from Wayve... I think we want to go far beyond what we have today in the field of artificial intelligence - language models and chatbots. We want to really enable a future where we can rely on intelligent machines that we can delegate tasks to, and of course, they can improve our lives.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak emphasized the importance of this fundraiser for the UK more broadly. The British Prime Minister issued a statement of support: "From the first light bulb or the World Wide Web to artificial intelligence and autonomous cars, the UK is proud to have been at the forefront of some of the greatest technological advances in history.

Tesla makes large-scale layoffs - from executives to less important employees07.05.24, 19:44 • 18553 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
boeingBoeing
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
rishi-sunakRishi Sunak
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom

