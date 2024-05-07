Tesla makes large-scale layoffs - from executives to less important employees

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81722 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107460 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150313 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154339 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250568 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174196 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165448 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148345 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226025 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113064 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40324 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32319 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64606 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32861 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58737 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250566 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226023 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212082 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237825 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224618 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81699 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58737 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64606 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112950 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113848 views
Tesla makes large-scale layoffs - from executives to less important employees

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18553 views

Tesla is conducting large-scale layoffs at all levels, including executives, software developers, service and engineering staff, as Elon Musk seeks to cut operating costs, with job cuts potentially reaching 20% of the workforce.

Tesla has stepped up its layoff campaign, which has affected all levels of the company. Elon Musk has not left any department untouched in his quest to cut operating costs, with layoffs affecting even software developers, services and engineering staff, UNN reports citing Business Insider.

Details

Elon Musk's electric car company is in its fourth week of layoffs.

It is noted that the departments most affected by the cuts are those related to software development and service management. At the same time, one of Business Insider's sources, who still works at Tesla, says he is waiting for a message from Elon Musk about the continuation of job cuts.

Elon Musk said that he would lay off about 10% of the workforce, but this number seems to be growing, approaching 20%. In recent weeks, the discussion has been sparked by the reduction of the entire Supercharger team, while there is talk of creating a completely new advertising department. Some departments have been "eliminated," but according to the publication, they will need to be rehired in a short time.

For reference

In Tesla's first quarterly report of 2024, the company's profits fell by nine percent, which is significantly less than experts and analysts had predicted. Tesla's sales and profits fell by about 50% compared to 2023.

Recall

Tesla shares fell by 5.5% amid the announcement of hundreds of layoffs, including the closure of two divisions and the departure of two senior executives.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
elon-muskElon Musk

