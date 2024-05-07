First manned test flight of Boeing spacecraft postponed again due to technical problems

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:13 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
First manned test flight of Boeing spacecraft postponed again due to technical problems

First manned test flight of Boeing spacecraft postponed again due to technical problems

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18976 views

The first manned test flight of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station is postponed again due to a technical problem with the oxygen valve on the Atlas V rocket.

The Boeing Starliner spacecraft was supposed to take off for the first time yesterday with astronauts on board, heading for the International Space Station. But the long-awaited launch has been postponed - the American aircraft manufacturer cites a technical problem with the Atlas V rocket as the reason. This was reported by UNN with reference to NASA's page on the X platform and the Space magazine.

Details

Boeing's new commercial spacecraft, the Starliner, aborted its first launch attempt late tonight (May 6) due to a problem with an "oxygen valve on the Centaur stage of the Atlas V rocket." It is not yet known how long it will take to fix the problem.

An anomaly was found on the valve of the Atlas V rocket that was supposed to launch the capsule into orbit, the launch vehicle manufacturer, ULA Group, announced.

NASA's priority is safety. Takeoff will take place "when we are ready

- said Bill Nelson, head of the US space agency.
Image

For reference

The Starliner was scheduled to deliver a crew of astronauts, Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Suni Williams, to the International Space Station. Both are former U.S. Navy test pilots and long-time veterans of the International Space Station. Their new Starliner mission is expected to spend about a week on the orbital complex.

Wilmore and Williams, if launched, will be the first crew to fly from Cape Canaveral since Apollo 7 in 1968. They will also be the first humans to fly into space aboard an Atlas rocket since Gordon Cooper, who did so on Mercury-Atlas 9 in 1963.

Recall

Mars life search project too expensive, new ideas needed - NASA

China has launched the Chang'e-6 probe to return rock and soil samples from the ancient South Pole-Aitken Basin on the far side of the Moon, the first such mission in the world.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
boeingBoeing
united-states-navyUnited States Navy
marsMars
nasaNASA
misiatsMonth
bill-nelsonBill Nelson
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

