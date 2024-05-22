British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calls early parliamentary elections for July 4

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that London is seeking to hold early parliamentary elections on July 4. He said this during a press conference in Downing Street, Sky News reports, UNN reports.

Details

Sunak said that today he spoke with the king and he allowed to dissolve the parliament, so the elections will be held on Thursday, July 4.

Now is the moment for Britain to choose its future. Decide whether we want to build on the progress we have made, or risk going back to square one without a plan or certainty - The British prime minister said.

According to him, the elections will take place at a time when the world is becoming more dangerous than it was after the end of the Cold War.

Britain has sent Ukraine a new military aid package: what it includes

He calls the war in Ukraine and the "forces of Islamist extremism" in the Middle East, which threaten global security, the key "risks.

Recall

Ukraine and the UK launch 13 innovative green energy projects under the InnovateUkraine program, with the UK providing £16 million to support Ukraine's energy independence