UK elections: according to polls, Conservatives are close to defeat, Labor Party may win with a margin

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 3480 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 18274 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 156473 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 150476 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 162754 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 212720 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246959 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153082 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371107 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183557 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 99461 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 143003 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 130940 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38341 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 56680 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 3480 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 156473 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 131143 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 150476 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 143198 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13099 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14247 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18249 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19352 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38475 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

UK elections: according to polls, Conservatives are close to defeat, Labor Party may win with a margin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23709 views

According to polls, the Labor Party is likely to win the UK parliamentary elections by a large margin, while the Conservatives will suffer a significant defeat.

UK elections: according to polls, Conservatives are close to defeat, Labor Party may win with a margin

The British parliamentary elections are likely to be won by the Labor Party - according to polls by the Savanta sociological institute, as well as the Sunday Times (Survation) and the Observer (Opinium), Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives may lose to the party of lawyer and politician Keir Stramer in the July 4 general election, UNN reports .

Details

According to polls released on Saturday, June 15 in the evening, Keir Starmer's Labor Party is likely to win the vote against Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party by a clear margin.

"The Sunday Telegraph published a study by the Savanta sociological institute, according to which Labor gets 46%, and the Tories (Conservatives) - 21%. According to polls by the Sunday Times (Survation) and the Observer (Opinium), the current British opposition is likely to get 40%.

Another interesting detail of the preliminary forecast:

Due to the majority election system in the UK, the Conservatives face a significant defeat in the actual distribution of seats. According to the Survation Institute, the current ruling party could win 72 out of 650 seats in the House of Commons. If so, this will be the lowest figure in its almost 200-year history.

Citation

"Our research shows that this election could be nothing short of electoral extinction for the Conservative Party," said Chris Hopkins, director of political research at Savanta.

EU elections: distribution of seats in the European Parliament updated based on preliminary results10.06.24, 15:46 • 16535 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
European Parliament
European Union
Rishi Sunak
United Kingdom
Poland
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11