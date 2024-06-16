The British parliamentary elections are likely to be won by the Labor Party - according to polls by the Savanta sociological institute, as well as the Sunday Times (Survation) and the Observer (Opinium), Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives may lose to the party of lawyer and politician Keir Stramer in the July 4 general election, UNN reports .

Details

According to polls released on Saturday, June 15 in the evening, Keir Starmer's Labor Party is likely to win the vote against Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party by a clear margin.

"The Sunday Telegraph published a study by the Savanta sociological institute, according to which Labor gets 46%, and the Tories (Conservatives) - 21%. According to polls by the Sunday Times (Survation) and the Observer (Opinium), the current British opposition is likely to get 40%.

Another interesting detail of the preliminary forecast:

Due to the majority election system in the UK, the Conservatives face a significant defeat in the actual distribution of seats. According to the Survation Institute, the current ruling party could win 72 out of 650 seats in the House of Commons. If so, this will be the lowest figure in its almost 200-year history.

Citation

"Our research shows that this election could be nothing short of electoral extinction for the Conservative Party," said Chris Hopkins, director of political research at Savanta.

