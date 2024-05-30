ukenru
In the UK, Parliament was dissolved on the eve of early general elections scheduled for July 4

In the UK, Parliament was dissolved on the eve of early general elections scheduled for July 4

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20237 views

After British prime minister Rishi Sunak announced the date of early general elections on July 4, deputies resigned.

The UK Parliament was officially dissolved on the eve of early elections, which will be held on July 4. This is reported on the website of the legislative body, writes UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle.

Details

In the UK, the parliament was officially dissolved in connection with the upcoming early elections, on Thursday, May 30.

According to the current legislation, the Parliament must be dissolved 25 working days before the general elections, which are scheduled to be held on July 4 at the initiative of prime minister Rishi Sunak. Analysts had expected them to take place in the fall, but the government had an earlier date. Sunak announced last week that King Charles III of Great Britain granted his request to dissolve parliament.

The dissolution of the UK Parliament automatically means that all 650 seats in its House of Commons - the lower house - become vacant. After the elections, on July 9, the parliament will meet in a new composition to elect a speaker and take the oath of office of Deputies.

Recall

British prime minister Rishi Sunak announced early parliamentary elections in the UK to be held on July 4, citing the country's need to choose its future amid global challenges such as the war in Ukraine and the threat of extremism.

Rishi Sunak promises to bring back military service for 18-year-olds in Britain26.05.24, 09:54 • 31902 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

