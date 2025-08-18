French President named one of the security guarantees in Ukraine and Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron took part in negotiations with US President Donald Trump, with the participation of the presidents of Ukraine and Finland, the German Chancellor, the prime ministers of Great Britain, France, and Italy, as well as the head of the European Commission. This was reported by UNN.

The French leader insisted on the importance of a multilateral meeting involving Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the presidents of Ukraine and the USA, and European leaders.

Macron also emphasized that one of the main security guarantees is a strong Ukrainian army for decades to come. At the same time, he added that as of today, not only Ukraine's security but also Europe's security is under great question.

In addition, Macron thanked Trump for organizing the meeting.

US President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have "good security guarantees" and "very good protection."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated the need to provide Ukraine with security guarantees similar to Article Five of the NATO charter. This was discussed in Washington during a meeting with the US President and EU leaders.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that Russia has not shown readiness for dialogue for over three years.