King's wife tells about Charles III's health condition

King Charles III is recovering after a three-day hospital stay. This was reported by Queen Camilla, wrote royal correspondent Richard Palmer in X, informs UNN.

Queen Camilla said today that the King is "doing well" and "doing his best" as he recovers from prostate treatment - wrote the correspondent.

The British monarch's wife went out alone while Charles III and Princess Kate Middleton of Wales recover from surgery.

Today, Queen Camilla officially opened Maggie's Royal Free, a new cancer support center at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

The Princess of Wales has undergone a planned operation, and the King of Great Britain is going to go under the knife