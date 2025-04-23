The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties
Kyiv • UNN
At night, enemy drones struck residential areas of Kharkiv, causing fires and destruction. Rescuers and communal services are working at the impact sites.
Fire extinguishing and debris removal operations are ongoing in Kharkiv. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
At night, enemy devices struck the residential infrastructure of the city, causing significant damage and fires in buildings in several districts.
According to preliminary data, there were no deaths or injuries.
Rescuers and communal services are working at the impact sites, continuing to extinguish fires and clear debris.
The city authorities urge residents not to approach the impact sites, to observe safety rules and carefully monitor official information.
