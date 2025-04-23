In Kharkiv, enemy drones caused fires in a residential area

$41.380.02
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
06:22 PM • 14971 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

05:32 PM • 28325 views

05:32 PM • 28325 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 63439 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 76977 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 98338 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 155183 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 119651 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226284 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 119049 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85268 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Publications
Exclusives
Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 41085 views

April 22, 02:43 PM • 41085 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 13504 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 12954 views

Reserve+ will now send notifications if a person liable for military service is wanted by the TCC - Ministry of Defense

April 22, 04:39 PM • 19632 views

Rubio is not going to London for negotiations on the war in Ukraine: who will represent the USA

05:37 PM • 9554 views
Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 41116 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 63834 views

April 22, 01:40 PM • 63439 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 119651 views

April 22, 12:23 PM • 63834 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

April 22, 07:51 AM • 155183 views
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 155183 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 125133 views

April 21, 03:15 PM • 125133 views
Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 12980 views

April 22, 03:52 PM • 12980 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 13528 views

April 22, 03:42 PM • 13528 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 45392 views

April 22, 10:22 AM • 45392 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 37148 views

April 22, 09:58 AM • 37148 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 82798 views

April 22, 07:54 AM • 82798 views
In Kharkiv, enemy drones caused fires in a residential area

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

Three enemy drone strikes were recorded in a residential area of Kharkiv. Rescuers are working at the scene of the hits, information about casualties is being clarified.

In Kharkiv, enemy drones caused fires in a residential area

Enemy drones struck a residential area in Kharkiv, causing fires. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.

Details

Kharkiv is again under enemy fire.

According to preliminary data, three strikes were carried out in the same district of the city. Rescuers are working at the sites of the "arrivals".

It is preliminarily known that the occupiers used ударні drones for the attack. Local authorities and emergency services are checking for damage and casualties.

So far, there is no exact data on the number of victims or injured. Residents are urged to remain in shelters, as the threat of repeated attacks has not yet passed.

We remind

Earlier, the Air Force warned about the detection of enemy threats in the airspace of the Kharkiv region.

Russian strike on Kharkiv: number of injured rises to 10 22.04.25, 18:04 • 6958 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ukraine
Kharkiv
