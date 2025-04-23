In Kharkiv, enemy drones caused fires in a residential area

Enemy drones struck a residential area in Kharkiv, causing fires. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.

Details

Kharkiv is again under enemy fire.

According to preliminary data, three strikes were carried out in the same district of the city. Rescuers are working at the sites of the "arrivals".

It is preliminarily known that the occupiers used ударні drones for the attack. Local authorities and emergency services are checking for damage and casualties.

So far, there is no exact data on the number of victims or injured. Residents are urged to remain in shelters, as the threat of repeated attacks has not yet passed.

We remind

Earlier, the Air Force warned about the detection of enemy threats in the airspace of the Kharkiv region.

