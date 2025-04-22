Russian strike on Kharkiv: number of injured rises to 10

$41.380.02
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 22347 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
09:55 AM • 41429 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 70904 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 117752 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 99485 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 217007 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 107783 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 83420 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 68200 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 42251 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Publications
Exclusives
A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

April 22, 06:01 AM • 72074 views

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

April 22, 07:13 AM • 47335 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

April 22, 07:13 AM • 57004 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 63871 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 25622 views
Publications

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 10272 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

01:40 PM • 22347 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 26115 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 117752 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 108902 views
Donald Trump

Ivan Fedorov

Elon Musk

Oleh Syniehubov

Vitali Klitschko

Ukraine

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Zaporizhzhia

United States

UNN Lite

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

10:22 AM • 21995 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

09:58 AM • 20966 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 64236 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 43713 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 46641 views
Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

United States dollar

Tesla Model Y

Russian strike on Kharkiv: number of injured rises to 10

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2632 views

As a result of the Russian UAV attack on April 22 in Kharkiv, the number of wounded has increased to 10 people. The city was attacked by 13 enemy drones, and more than a hundred residential premises were damaged.

Russian strike on Kharkiv: number of injured rises to 10

In Kharkiv, the number of people injured in the Russian UAV attack on April 22 has increased to 10. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov in Telegram, reports UNN.

According to updated information from our Situation Center, Kharkiv was attacked by 13 enemy UAVs. There are currently 10 injured victims

– wrote Terekhov.

Remind

The Russians attacked Kharkiv on April 22 with unmanned aerial vehicles. It was reported that they used 16 UAVs: more than a hundred residential premises were left without windows due to the attack. Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported 9 victims, 5 of whom ended up in hospitals.

The official noted that there are no serious damage to communications in the affected buildings, they are all preserved and connected.

Earlier, UNN wrote that as a result of a massive attack by Russian troops with drones on Kharkiv, the number of victims increased to 8.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
