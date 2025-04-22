Russian strike on Kharkiv: number of injured rises to 10

In Kharkiv, the number of people injured in the Russian UAV attack on April 22 has increased to 10. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov in Telegram, reports UNN.

According to updated information from our Situation Center, Kharkiv was attacked by 13 enemy UAVs. There are currently 10 injured victims – wrote Terekhov.

Remind

The Russians attacked Kharkiv on April 22 with unmanned aerial vehicles. It was reported that they used 16 UAVs: more than a hundred residential premises were left without windows due to the attack. Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported 9 victims, 5 of whom ended up in hospitals.

The official noted that there are no serious damage to communications in the affected buildings, they are all preserved and connected.

Earlier, UNN wrote that as a result of a massive attack by Russian troops with drones on Kharkiv, the number of victims increased to 8.