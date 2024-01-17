The Princess of Wales has undergone a planned operation, and the King of Great Britain is going to go under the knife

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

The Princess of Wales has undergone a planned operation, and the King of Great Britain is going to go under the knife

The Princess of Wales has undergone a planned operation, and the King of Great Britain is going to go under the knife

Kyiv  •  UNN

Princess Catherine of Wales has undergone successful abdominal surgery and will be absent from service until Easter. King Charles III is also planning treatment for prostate cancer, which aims to encourage men to have regular medical check-ups.

King Charles III plans to have his prostate treated as Princess Catherine of Wales underwent abdominal surgery. The Telegraph writes about the health of the royal family, citing data from Kensington and Buckingham Palaces, UNN reports.

Details

On Wednesday, January 17, Kensington Palace announced that Princess Catherine of Wales has undergone abdominal surgery. She will remain in a hospital in London for about two weeks and will return to royal duties only after Easter.

It is noted that two short foreign tours of the princess scheduled for the coming weeks have been postponed.

Separately, Buckingham Palace announced that the King himself would be treated. The press service even clarified that the king would be treated for prostate cancer.

Journalists are surprised that Buckingham Palace has revealed the details of the king's health. After all, this has been one of the taboo topics until now. According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, citing sources, Charles III wants to set an example for all men to get checkups more often.

The King and Queen of Great Britain will visit Australia this year02.01.24, 17:55 • 35266 views

Optional

The Princess was hospitalized at the London Clinic on Tuesday and the planned surgery was successful. Princess Catherine will remain in the hospital for the next two weeks and then up to two months at home.

Royal sources have said that the Prince of Wales plans to be by his wife and their children's side throughout the recovery process. Therefore, he will also postpone a number of commitments as he supports his family and will not perform official duties while the princess recovers.

