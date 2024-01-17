The Princess of Wales has undergone a planned operation, and the King of Great Britain is going to go under the knife

King Charles III plans to have his prostate treated as Princess Catherine of Wales underwent abdominal surgery. The Telegraph writes about the health of the royal family, citing data from Kensington and Buckingham Palaces, UNN reports.

On Wednesday, January 17, Kensington Palace announced that Princess Catherine of Wales has undergone abdominal surgery. She will remain in a hospital in London for about two weeks and will return to royal duties only after Easter.

It is noted that two short foreign tours of the princess scheduled for the coming weeks have been postponed.

Separately, Buckingham Palace announced that the King himself would be treated. The press service even clarified that the king would be treated for prostate cancer.

Journalists are surprised that Buckingham Palace has revealed the details of the king's health. After all, this has been one of the taboo topics until now. According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, citing sources, Charles III wants to set an example for all men to get checkups more often.

The Princess was hospitalized at the London Clinic on Tuesday and the planned surgery was successful. Princess Catherine will remain in the hospital for the next two weeks and then up to two months at home.

Royal sources have said that the Prince of Wales plans to be by his wife and their children's side throughout the recovery process. Therefore, he will also postpone a number of commitments as he supports his family and will not perform official duties while the princess recovers.