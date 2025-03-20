"Magical" Edinburgh will host the start of the Tour de France cycling race in 2027

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
"Magical" Edinburgh will host the start of the Tour de France cycling race in 2027

Kyiv

The 2027 Tour de France cycling race will start in Edinburgh, and the first three stages will take place in Scotland, England and Wales. The Women's Tour de France will also start in Britain in 2027.

"Magical" Edinburgh will host the start of the Tour de France cycling race in 2027

The Tour de France 2027 (Tour de France) will start in Edinburgh, the first three stages will take place in Scotland, England and Wales, the organizers ASO announced at a ceremony in the Scottish capital on Wednesday, writes UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

The Women's Tour de France will also start from Britain in 2027, the venue is not yet known.

This will be the third men's start from the United Kingdom, but both previous "Grand Departs" took place in England, making these stages the first to ever take place in Scotland and Wales.

The first two stages of 2007 took place in London, and Yorkshire hosted the start in 2014.

According to the official report, the Grand Depart of the 2014 race attracted 3.5 million spectators to the roadside, against the background of two stages taking place in Yorkshire and a third between Cambridge and London.

"The success among the public was absolutely phenomenal," Tour Director Christian Prudhomme told AFP.

"We were faced with walls of people, a large mass of people," he noted.

Prudhomme said that leaving from the "charming city" of Edinburgh was something he had in mind for some time, but its remoteness worked against it.

"Scotland was already a candidate against Yorkshire for 2014, and one of the main differences at that time was the distance from France," Prudhomme said.

"But since then, new UCI rules have appeared, which mean that once every four years we have a "joker" that starts on Friday, which fundamentally changes the situation," he noted.

The ASO organizers used an exception in 2022 to start in Copenhagen instead of Saturday. They will use it again in 2027 to start on Friday, July 2, 2027, three stages on British soil.

Details about the cities are not yet disclosed, but the peloton will head straight to England, where the second stage will also take place.

The third stage on Sunday, July 4, will pass through Wales for the first time, where, according to Prudhomme, the route architects will "use hills and very steep slopes so that the favorites in the general classification are side by side".

Monday will be a day off dedicated to transferring the peloton to France.

The 2025 Tour de France will start in Lille, and the start in Edinburgh will be the fifth foreign start in six years after Copenhagen in 2022, Bilbao in 2023, Florence in 2024 and Barcelona in 2026.

Prudhomme says he is "proud" of these international starts, which he believes not only help "increase the credibility" of the Tour de France, but also bring a lot of money for ASO - about six million euros ($6.5 million) for Bilbao and Florence.

Mark Cavendish, who won a record 35 stages of the Tour de France and is considered the best sprinter in the history of the competition, said: "I think both of my British championships took place here in Scotland, and most of all, I have always been incredibly received here, felt a real human attitude and ardent support".

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Sports
Wales
Florence
Copenhagen
England
United Kingdom
London
Brent
