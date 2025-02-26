Death of One Direction's Liam Payne: shocking details emerge

Four months after the tragic death of Liam Payne, the former member of One Direction, it became known that his blood alcohol level was up to 2.7 g/l. In addition, a toxicology report revealed the presence of drugs, including cocaine metabolites and the antidepressant sertraline. This was reported by the Daily Mail, according to UNN.

Liam Payne's blood alcohol level exceeded the legal limit for drivers in England and Wales by more than three times - 0.08.

In addition to alcohol, the toxicology report revealed traces of several drugs in his system, including cocaine metabolites, methyllecgonine, benzoylecgonine, cocaethylene, and the antidepressant sertraline, which is often prescribed for anxiety disorders and depression.

The alcohol concentration of 2.7 grams per liter (0.27%) is extremely high, and medical experts warn that such levels can cause confusion, disorientation and dizziness - the statement said.

According to Alcohol.org, an alcohol level of more than 0.3% can lead to alcohol poisoning, and more than 0.4% can lead to death.

In January, it was officially confirmed that the cause of Payne's death was a "polytrauma" - a series of injuries sustained by the body.

New details have emerged about his final hours, including that Payne's death was preceded by a meeting with two prostitutes hours before his fall. Court documents show that the singer contacted the two women, Aldana Serrano and Lucila Goitea, through a website for sex workers and invited them to his hotel room.

When the women arrived at around 11:30 a.m. on October 16, they allegedly found Payne inhaling a "crystal-like" substance made of foil. He also asked the women to find him more drugs. Two and a half hours later, Payne allegedly smashed a TV in the hotel room and demanded that the women leave without paying.

These events are detailed in the 35-page judgment, which also includes a decision to dismiss charges against Payne's friend and two hotel employees. Five people were originally charged with Payne's death after he fell from the third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur hotel.

The hotel manager, receptionist and friend of Liam Payne was initially charged with manslaughter, the Argentine National Prosecutor's Office said.

However, the charges were later dropped against three people: Payne's friend Rogelio Nores and two hotel employees - manager Hilda Martin and head receptionist Esteban Grace. All three had previously faced charges of negligence.

On Tuesday, February 25, prosecutors confirmed that they are considering appealing the decision to drop the charges. They said they were "evaluating the appeals" after it became known that charges against Nores and two hotel employees had been dropped.

The appellate court judges overturned a previous court decision that convicted these individuals, but left in prison two other men accused of selling cocaine to Payne before his fall. Argentine prosecutors also announced the possibility of appealing the decision on the overturned manslaughter charges.

British singer and former member of the pop group One Direction Liam Payne was found dead in Argentina.

