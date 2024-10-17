Former One Direction member dies after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina
Kyiv • UNN
31-year-old British singer Liam Payne died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires. Police reported the man's aggressive behavior before the incident, possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
British singer and former member of the pop group One Direction Liam Payne was found dead in Argentina, local authorities said, UNN reports citing the BBC.
Details
According to police, the 31-year-old musician fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur hotel in Buenos Aires.
Emergency services arrived at the scene, but by this time Payne, who was found in the hotel courtyard, had already died.
"Liam James Payne, a composer and guitarist and former member of One Direction, died today after falling from the third floor of a hotel in the Palermo area," the police said in a statement.
They also reported that before that, the police had received a report "about the aggressive behavior of a man who was probably under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The head of the city's SAME ambulance service, Alberto Crescenti, told local television that the singer had suffered "very serious injuries incompatible with life" as a result of the fall.
Payne came to the Argentine capital to attend a concert by another former One Direction member, Niall Horan.
The Argentine authorities have launched an investigation to find out what caused the incident.
"We are in contact with local authorities following reports of the death of a British citizen in Argentina," the British Foreign Office said in a statement.
AddendumAddendum
Born on August 29, 1993, Payne was a contestant on the British television show X Factor twice, in 2008 and 2010. Later, he joined other contestants Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson, and together they founded the band One Direction. The band did not win the X Factor, but became one of the most successful bands in the history of pop music and sold over 70 million records worldwide. In 2016, the group stopped performing, after which Payne and the other members began their solo projects.
Liam Payne was married for some time to the popular British singer and former member of Girls Aloud Cheryl Cole, who gave birth to a son with him in 2017.