In San Isidro, the trial against Diego Maradona's medical team has started, accused of "simple manslaughter due to negligence". The defendants face 8 to 25 years in prison, and the case includes nearly 200 witnesses.
Pope Francis has been in the hospital for 12 days due to double pneumonia, his condition is critical but stable. The pontiff underwent a CT scan, and his prognosis remains restrained.
Pope Francis' condition has deteriorated sharply after a respiratory crisis, requiring oxygen therapy and blood transfusion. The pontiff is in hospital with pneumonia of both lungs, doctors' prognosis is “reserved”.
Thousands of Argentines marched in 23 cities across the country after President Milea's speech in Davos. The protesters opposed his statements about the LGBTIQ+ community and his plans to abolish gender policies.
In Argentina, a court has indicted five people in the case of Liam Payne's death, including his friend and hotel staff. Alcohol, cocaine and antidepressants were found in the singer's blood.
A private funeral ceremony for 31-year-old singer Liam Payne was held in Amersham. The funeral was attended by all the members of One Direction, the star's family and close friends.
In Buenos Aires, police arrested a man and seized more than 60 pieces of Nazi weapons with the symbols of the Third Reich. Military uniforms, flags and busts of Hitler were also confiscated.
A Lufthansa Boeing 747-8 hit severe turbulence during a flight from Buenos Aires to Frankfurt. The incident occurred at an altitude of 10,000 meters, with 329 passengers and 19 crew members on board.
31-year-old British singer Liam Payne died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires. Police reported the man's aggressive behavior before the incident, possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Over the past three decades, the number of days when temperatures in the world's 20 largest capitals reach 35°C or higher has increased by 52%, putting more than 300 million people at risk of extreme heat.
The Reckoning Project has filed the first lawsuit against torture in the Federal Court of Argentina on behalf of a Ukrainian victim who was tortured by the Russian military.
Denmark will sell 24 F-16 fighter jets to Argentina for $300 million, promising 19 to Ukraine.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited the Falkland Islands for the first time in 30 years to pay tribute to the British military who died in the 1982 conflict and reaffirm the UK's commitment to protecting the islands' sovereignty.
An Argentine court releases the son of Russian oligarch Churkin, detained at the Buenos Aires airport at the request of Ukraine, allowing him to stay in Argentina for 45 days pending extradition proceedings.
Argentina's President Javier Milei signed a decree to implement more than 300 economic reforms aimed at privatization and market deregulation, which caused opposition protests.
Stormy winds of up to 150 km/h caused a Boeing 737-700 to overturn and collide with a ramp at Buenos Aires airport, damaging the aircraft and disrupting the flight schedule. No injuries were reported.
In Argentina, opponents of the new government's tough reforms called for protests in Buenos Aires. Earlier, the president introduced a package of reforms that includes a 50% devaluation of the peso and a reduction in subsidies.
A severe storm in Argentina and Uruguay resulted in 16 deaths: victims of falling branches, a collapsed wall and strong winds. President Miley visited the affected area.