Buenos Aires

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14871 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26866 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63870 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212384 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121846 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390828 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309920 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213589 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244142 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255056 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21966 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44156 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130276 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13892 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13035 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130652 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212385 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390829 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253758 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309921 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2442 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13302 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44429 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71885 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57004 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Buenos Aires

In Argentina, the trial has begun in the case of Diego Maradona's death

In San Isidro, the trial against Diego Maradona's medical team has started, accused of "simple manslaughter due to negligence". The defendants face 8 to 25 years in prison, and the case includes nearly 200 witnesses.

Sports • March 11, 02:44 PM • 17151 views

Pope is still in critical condition - Vatican

Pope Francis has been in the hospital for 12 days due to double pneumonia, his condition is critical but stable. The pontiff underwent a CT scan, and his prognosis remains restrained.

News of the World • February 25, 08:24 PM • 26329 views

The Vatican says Pope Francis is in critical condition

Pope Francis' condition has deteriorated sharply after a respiratory crisis, requiring oxygen therapy and blood transfusion. The pontiff is in hospital with pneumonia of both lungs, doctors' prognosis is “reserved”.

News of the World • February 22, 07:01 PM • 43539 views

Mass LGBT march in Argentina due to President Milei's scandalous speech in Davos

Thousands of Argentines marched in 23 cities across the country after President Milea's speech in Davos. The protesters opposed his statements about the LGBTIQ+ community and his plans to abolish gender policies.

News of the World • February 2, 08:25 AM • 36996 views

Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne: five people charged

In Argentina, a court has indicted five people in the case of Liam Payne's death, including his friend and hotel staff. Alcohol, cocaine and antidepressants were found in the singer's blood.

News of the World • December 30, 08:53 AM • 21237 views

One Direction stars and loved ones say goodbye to Liam Payne at funeral near London

A private funeral ceremony for 31-year-old singer Liam Payne was held in Amersham. The funeral was attended by all the members of One Direction, the star's family and close friends.

News of the World • November 20, 04:01 PM • 20201 views

Arsenal of Nazi weapons and artifacts from Hitler's time discovered in Argentina

In Buenos Aires, police arrested a man and seized more than 60 pieces of Nazi weapons with the symbols of the Third Reich. Military uniforms, flags and busts of Hitler were also confiscated.

News of the World • November 16, 08:19 AM • 19555 views

Strong turbulence during a Lufthansa flight injures 11 passengers

A Lufthansa Boeing 747-8 hit severe turbulence during a flight from Buenos Aires to Frankfurt. The incident occurred at an altitude of 10,000 meters, with 329 passengers and 19 crew members on board.

News of the World • November 12, 04:09 PM • 20961 views

Three suspects charged in the death of One Direction star

In Argentina, three people have been charged in the death of Liam Payne, who died after falling from a hotel balcony. Alcohol, cocaine and antidepressants were found in the singer's blood.

News of the World • November 8, 12:47 AM • 18005 views

Former One Direction member dies after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina

31-year-old British singer Liam Payne died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires. Police reported the man's aggressive behavior before the incident, possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Culture • October 17, 06:00 AM • 14846 views

The number of days with heat over 35 degrees has increased dramatically in the world's largest capitals

Over the past three decades, the number of days when temperatures in the world's 20 largest capitals reach 35°C or higher has increased by 52%, putting more than 300 million people at risk of extreme heat.

Health • June 28, 12:01 PM • 17453 views

The Reckoning Project files the first Ukrainian lawsuit on torture in the occupied territories in Argentina

The Reckoning Project has filed the first lawsuit against torture in the Federal Court of Argentina on behalf of a Ukrainian victim who was tortured by the Russian military.

War • April 16, 08:06 AM • 17899 views

Denmark to sell $300 million worth of F-16 fighters to Argentina

Denmark will sell 24 F-16 fighter jets to Argentina for $300 million, promising 19 to Ukraine.

News of the World • March 27, 12:55 AM • 33435 views

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visits the Falkland Islands for the first time in 30 years

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited the Falkland Islands for the first time in 30 years to pay tribute to the British military who died in the 1982 conflict and reaffirm the UK's commitment to protecting the islands' sovereignty.

Politics • February 20, 03:18 AM • 118789 views

Court in Argentina releases son of Russian oligarch, detained at Ukraine's request, on his own recognizance

An Argentine court releases the son of Russian oligarch Churkin, detained at the Buenos Aires airport at the request of Ukraine, allowing him to stay in Argentina for 45 days pending extradition proceedings.

Crimes and emergencies • February 2, 10:29 AM • 23573 views

Argentina's new president signs decree on more than 300 economic reforms

Argentina's President Javier Milei signed a decree to implement more than 300 economic reforms aimed at privatization and market deregulation, which caused opposition protests.

News of the World • December 21, 11:35 AM • 30507 views

Boeing circled the runway amid a storm in Argentina

Stormy winds of up to 150 km/h caused a Boeing 737-700 to overturn and collide with a ramp at Buenos Aires airport, damaging the aircraft and disrupting the flight schedule. No injuries were reported.

UNN Lite • December 20, 04:05 PM • 27878 views

First Test for Argentina's President: Opponents of Millay's Reforms Call for Protests in the City

In Argentina, opponents of the new government's tough reforms called for protests in Buenos Aires. Earlier, the president introduced a package of reforms that includes a 50% devaluation of the peso and a reduction in subsidies.

News of the World • December 20, 10:33 AM • 22533 views

16 people died during severe storms in Argentina and Uruguay

A severe storm in Argentina and Uruguay resulted in 16 deaths: victims of falling branches, a collapsed wall and strong winds. President Miley visited the affected area.

Society • December 18, 02:50 AM • 28269 views