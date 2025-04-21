Pope Francis has died: how world politicians reacted

$41.400.01
47.030.02
ukenru
Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules
10:05 AM • 4564 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
09:18 AM • 6552 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

08:55 AM • 13207 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Exclusive
06:59 AM • 14662 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
05:47 AM • 29052 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

April 21, 03:08 AM • 33808 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

April 21, 02:26 AM • 48927 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM • 32078 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM • 35876 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 54229 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+24°
3m/s
34%
748 mm
Popular news

ISW: The Kremlin justifies the war to militarize the population and prepares for a prolonged confrontation with NATO

April 21, 01:20 AM • 31863 views

Kyiv under threat: enemy UAVs are heading towards the capital, explosions are heard

April 21, 01:56 AM • 28410 views

Night attacks on Ukraine: explosions heard in several regional centers

April 21, 02:56 AM • 63363 views

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

07:34 AM • 8688 views

Pope Francis has died

07:57 AM • 10345 views
Publications

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

10:05 AM • 4572 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

08:55 AM • 13209 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28
Exclusive

05:47 AM • 29054 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 43587 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 45555 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Giorgia Meloni

Emmanuel Macron

Barack Obama

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

United Kingdom

Singapore

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

09:54 AM • 2340 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

08:54 AM • 4228 views

Meghan Markle surprised by unexpected guests near her $14 million Montecito estate

08:50 AM • 3724 views

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

07:34 AM • 9394 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 72117 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The Guardian

TikTok

Coca-Cola

Pope Francis has died: how world politicians reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 852 views

Pope Francis died on April 21 at the age of 88. US Vice President JD Vance, the Prime Minister of Italy, and the President of France reacted to his death.

Pope Francis has died: how world politicians reacted

Vice President of the United States of America J.D. Vance reacted to the news of the Pope's death on Monday, April 21. He wrote about this on his "X" social media page, reports UNN.

Details

According to Vance, he saw the Pope yesterday despite the fact that the pontiff already looked terminally ill. Vance stated that he will always remember the Pope for the sermon that Francis delivered in the early days of COVID. It was very beautiful, the US Vice President said.

I have just learned of the death of Pope Francis. My heart is with the millions of Christians around the world who loved him. May God rest his soul

– Vance wrote.

However, it was not only the US Vice President who reacted to the death of the Pope: other world leaders did so as well. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wrote on the "X" social network that Francis's teachings and legacy "will never be lost or forgotten".

French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed his condolences in connection with the death of Pope Francis.

From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. May it unite people with each other and with nature. May this reliable one constantly rise above him

– Macron wrote on the "X" social network.

Recall

Pope Francis died at the age of 88 on April 21 at 7:35 AM. Some of his words and actions caused outrage and misunderstanding in Ukraine. Despite this, the Pope communicated with Ukrainian servicemen and even received a signed Ukrainian flag from them.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Giorgia Meloni
Rome
Pope Francis
Buenos Aires
Emmanuel Macron
France
Italy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$66.02
Bitcoin
$87,510.00
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,406.65
Ethereum
$1,641.80