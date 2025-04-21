Pope Francis has died: how world politicians reacted

Vice President of the United States of America J.D. Vance reacted to the news of the Pope's death on Monday, April 21. He wrote about this on his "X" social media page, reports UNN.

Details

According to Vance, he saw the Pope yesterday despite the fact that the pontiff already looked terminally ill. Vance stated that he will always remember the Pope for the sermon that Francis delivered in the early days of COVID. It was very beautiful, the US Vice President said.

I have just learned of the death of Pope Francis. My heart is with the millions of Christians around the world who loved him. May God rest his soul – Vance wrote.

However, it was not only the US Vice President who reacted to the death of the Pope: other world leaders did so as well. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wrote on the "X" social network that Francis's teachings and legacy "will never be lost or forgotten".

French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed his condolences in connection with the death of Pope Francis.

From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. May it unite people with each other and with nature. May this reliable one constantly rise above him – Macron wrote on the "X" social network.

Recall

Pope Francis died at the age of 88 on April 21 at 7:35 AM. Some of his words and actions caused outrage and misunderstanding in Ukraine. Despite this, the Pope communicated with Ukrainian servicemen and even received a signed Ukrainian flag from them.