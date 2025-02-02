Mass LGBT march in Argentina due to President Milei's scandalous speech in Davos

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 34424 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 71209 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103431 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106734 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124979 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102599 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130618 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103598 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113333 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116932 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103857 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 96769 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113476 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 30270 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107938 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 34424 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124979 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130618 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163347 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153372 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 4412 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 11122 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107938 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113476 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138836 views
Mass LGBT march in Argentina due to President Milei's scandalous speech in Davos

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36860 views

Thousands of Argentines marched in 23 cities across the country after President Milea's speech in Davos. The protesters opposed his statements about the LGBTIQ+ community and his plans to abolish gender policies.

Thousands of Argentinians protested against libertarian President Javier Milea's speech in Davos, where he insulted the LGBTIQ+ community by linking it to pedophilia.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Thousands of people demonstrated on Saturday in Buenos Aires and 22 other cities in Argentina against President Javier Milea's speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, in which he criticized feminism and the values of leftist progressivism.

Context

Javier Milei insulted the LGBTIQ+ community, linking it to pedophilia, questioned gender policies, and said that feminism seeks “privileges” that undermine equality before the law

- writes Reuters.

Events in the capital of Argentina

The so-called “Federal March of Anti-Fascist and Anti-Racist Pride” was convened by LGBTIQ+ spaces in the country to fight “economic violence, political persecution and sexual repression by the government of Javier Millais” a few days after his speech in Davos on January 23.

Wearing colorful flags, banners, T-shirts and chanting the slogan “rights are non-negotiable,” the protesters gathered in the central Plaza de Mayo, a common place for protests

With signs reading “we will not go back to the closet” and “won rights are not touched, not a single step back”, protesters marched from Congress to the Government House in Buenos Aires, but protests also took place in other provinces of the country and in cities such as London, Madrid, Lisbon, Barcelona, Paris and Montevideo.

We cannot allow diversity to no longer be a part of the process, and it is very serious that the office of the president should speak in these terms. As a citizen, as a teacher, as a mother, I say no, and I stand with this call

- Cynthia Vigneault, a 42-year-old teacher, told Reuters Television.

The demonstration came a week after the government also announced that it would push forward with a bill called “Equality before the Law,” which would abolish femicide as a criminal aggravating factor, as well as end the use of non-binary identity documents and trans employment quotas, among other initiatives.

Trump administration bans LGBTQ+ and BLM flags from US consulates24.01.25, 09:47 • 27622 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
javier-mileiJavier Milei
buenos-airesBuenos Aires
argentinaArgentina
parisParis
madrydMadrid
londonLondon

