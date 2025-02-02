Mass LGBT march in Argentina due to President Milei's scandalous speech in Davos

Thousands of Argentinians protested against libertarian President Javier Milea's speech in Davos, where he insulted the LGBTIQ+ community by linking it to pedophilia.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Thousands of people demonstrated on Saturday in Buenos Aires and 22 other cities in Argentina against President Javier Milea's speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, in which he criticized feminism and the values of leftist progressivism.

Context

Javier Milei insulted the LGBTIQ+ community, linking it to pedophilia, questioned gender policies, and said that feminism seeks “privileges” that undermine equality before the law - writes Reuters.

Events in the capital of Argentina

The so-called “Federal March of Anti-Fascist and Anti-Racist Pride” was convened by LGBTIQ+ spaces in the country to fight “economic violence, political persecution and sexual repression by the government of Javier Millais” a few days after his speech in Davos on January 23.

Wearing colorful flags, banners, T-shirts and chanting the slogan “rights are non-negotiable,” the protesters gathered in the central Plaza de Mayo, a common place for protests

With signs reading “we will not go back to the closet” and “won rights are not touched, not a single step back”, protesters marched from Congress to the Government House in Buenos Aires, but protests also took place in other provinces of the country and in cities such as London, Madrid, Lisbon, Barcelona, Paris and Montevideo.

We cannot allow diversity to no longer be a part of the process, and it is very serious that the office of the president should speak in these terms. As a citizen, as a teacher, as a mother, I say no, and I stand with this call - Cynthia Vigneault, a 42-year-old teacher, told Reuters Television.

The demonstration came a week after the government also announced that it would push forward with a bill called “Equality before the Law,” which would abolish femicide as a criminal aggravating factor, as well as end the use of non-binary identity documents and trans employment quotas, among other initiatives.

Trump administration bans LGBTQ+ and BLM flags from US consulates