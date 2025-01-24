Trump administration bans LGBTQ+ and BLM flags from US consulates

Only the flag of the United States of America is allowed to be hung or displayed at US facilities, both domestically and abroad. This is stated in the decision of the US Department of State, UNN reports citing WP and The Guardian.

The U.S. State Department has banned consular offices from displaying any flags other than the U.S. flag. Under the Biden administration, there was a practice when US consular posts were able to display the LGBTQ+ and Black Lives Matters flags.

Gay pride flags were also displayed at the White House during the 2023 Pride Month celebration on the South Lawn, which provoked a negative reaction from conservatives. - writes Guardian.

This will not be possible at this time.

Effective immediately, only the flag of the United States of America is allowed to be displayed or flown on U.S. facilities, both domestically and abroad, and to be included in U.S. government content - the memorandum says.

The flag of the United States of America unites all Americans under the universal principles of justice, freedom and democracy. These values, which are the foundation of our great country, are shared by all American citizens, past and present

In his inaugural speech, Trump declared that only two genders are recognized in the United States - male and female. The president announced the end of the policy of socially introducing race and gender into public life.

