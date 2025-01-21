Trump urged to show mercy to LGBTQ and migrants in U.S

The Rev. Marianne Edgar Badde delivered a message to US President Donald Trump, who was seated in the front row, during a prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral and called for “mercy” for the LGBTQ community and migrants, reports UNN citing ABC.

“Let me make one last request. Mr. President, millions of people have put their trust in you. And, as you said, you have felt the providential hand of our loving God. In the name of our God, I ask you to show mercy to the people in our country who are scared right now,” she said.

Badde said there are LGBTQ citizens of all political persuasions who are now “fearing for their lives.” She also mentioned migrants who may be in the U.S. illegally but are committed neighbors, workers and parents.

“Our God teaches us that we should be merciful to strangers because we were all strangers on this earth once,” she said.

