There will only be two genders in the U.S. - Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 113066 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 108530 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 116530 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 118590 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 144578 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 106106 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 144770 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103997 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113612 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117065 views

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 102048 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 126946 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 93086 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 102917 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 100185 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 113069 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 144580 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 144772 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 174968 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 164511 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 100188 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 102918 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 126946 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 126206 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 144067 views
There will only be two genders in the U.S. - Trump

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35502 views

In his inaugural address, Trump announced the recognition of only two genders in the United States - male and female. The President announced an end to the policy of socialization of race and gender in public life.

US President Donald Trump drew attention to gender in his inauguration speech and assured that in America there will be “only two genders, male and female,” reports UNN.

“As of today, it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female,” he says.

That will happen this week, he says, with the end of “government policy of attempting to socially embed race and gender in all aspects of public and private life.

America's golden age begins now: Trump begins his inaugural address20.01.2025, 19:12 • 37296 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

