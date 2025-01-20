There will only be two genders in the U.S. - Trump

US President Donald Trump drew attention to gender in his inauguration speech and assured that in America there will be “only two genders, male and female,” reports UNN.

“As of today, it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female,” he says.

That will happen this week, he says, with the end of “government policy of attempting to socially embed race and gender in all aspects of public and private life.

