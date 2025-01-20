America's golden age begins now: Trump begins his inaugural address
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump gives his first speech after taking the second presidential oath. In his speech, he thanked the audience and declared the beginning of a “golden age” of America.
He thanks Vice President J.D. Vance, and other politicians and judges.
"America's golden age is starting right now," he says.
