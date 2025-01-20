Donald Trump took the oath of office and became the new President of the United States

At the inauguration ceremony in Washington, Donald Trump took the oath of office and became the 47th President of the United States, reports UNN.

Trump took the oath with his left hand on the Bible, which was held by his wife Melania, and his right hand raised.

"I solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, so help me God," said Trump.

Additionally

Jay D. Vance also officially became the Vice President of the United States.

Placing his left hand on the Bible, which was held by his wife Usha, he swore to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh administered the oath.