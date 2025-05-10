After a month of living together, the guy stole 300,000 hryvnias from the girl and took a taxi to Odesa

A woman met a guy on a dating site. After a month of living together, while she was at work, he took her 300,000 hryvnias and took a taxi to Odesa. The thief was detained. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv police.

A local resident contacted the duty station of the Shevchenkivskyi Police Department and reported that her cohabitant had not returned home in the evening, and she had discovered the absence of a significant amount of funds - the message reads.

According to the head of the Shevchenkivskyi Police Department, Ihor Padyuk, law enforcement officers have launched a set of urgent investigative and search measures.

We found that the woman met the man on one of the dating sites. After a month of living together, one evening he did not return home and stopped communicating. Later, she discovered that 300,000 hryvnias had disappeared from her. The attacker took the money, called a taxi and went to the city of Odesa. Thanks to the coordinated and prompt work, we detained the man a day later. During the detention, part of the funds were seized from him, and he spent the rest on taxis and his own needs - said Padyuk.

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office, informed a 30-year-old local resident about the suspicion under Part 4 of Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - theft committed under martial law.

The court chose a preventive measure for the defendant in the form of detention with the possibility of bail of 302 thousand 800 hryvnias.

