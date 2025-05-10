SBU special agent Loif was dismissed from his post after an investigation by journalists

The head of the Main Department of Counterintelligence Support of Critical Infrastructure Facilities and Countering the Financing of Terrorism, Anatoliy Loyf, has been dismissed from his position. This was reported to UNN journalist in the SBU press service.

Context

The media found out that in early March, several SBU officers, including Loyf, celebrated the birthday of Kostyantyn Kolomiyets, who is in charge of protecting the owner of the sanctioned bookmaker "Parimatch" Serhiy Portnov.

Also, the media previously reported that Anatoliy Loyf's mother owns elite real estate in Kyiv and its suburbs, the value of which is estimated at more than 16 million hryvnias. At the same time, the woman herself lives in Zakarpattia and works as a teacher in a college.