Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Pope is still in critical condition - Vatican

Pope is still in critical condition - Vatican

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25859 views

Pope Francis has been in the hospital for 12 days due to double pneumonia, his condition is critical but stable. The pontiff underwent a CT scan, and his prognosis remains restrained.

The condition of Pope Francis, who has been in the hospital for twelve days with double pneumonia, remains critical. This is reported by Vatican News, according to UNN.

The Holy Father's clinical condition remains critical but stable. There have been no acute respiratory episodes, and hemodynamic parameters remain stable,

- the statement said.

The Vatican also reported that on the evening of February 25, the pontiff underwent a routine computed tomography scan for radiological monitoring of bilateral pneumonia. The prognosis “remains restrained”.

For reference

Francis, who was born in Buenos Aires as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, has been the spiritual leader of the world's Catholics since 2013. He is the first pope from the Americas and the first non-European pontiff since the eighth century.

Recall

On February 9, Pope Francis was unable to complete his Sunday sermon due to breathing problems.

On February 14, Pope Francis was hospitalized at the Agostino Gemelli Hospital in Rome, where he was to undergo the necessary diagnostic examinations and continue treatment for bronchitis.

On Saturday, February 22 , it was reportedthat Pope Francis is in critical condition after an asthmatic respiratory crisis. He received a blood transfusion, but his prognosis is uncertain.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
romeRome
pope-francisPope Francis
buenos-airesBuenos Aires
vatican-cityVatican City

