Trump plans to officially rename the Persian Gulf as the Arabian Gulf during a visit to Saudi Arabia - AP

UNN

 • 5494 views

Donald Trump intends to officially change the name of the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Gulf during a visit to Saudi Arabia. Previously, Iran threatened to sue Google for designating this body of water.

Trump plans to officially rename the Persian Gulf as the Arabian Gulf during a visit to Saudi Arabia - AP

US President Donald Trump plans to announce during a visit to Saudi Arabia next week that the United States will officially rename the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Gulf. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, the Persian Gulf has been widely known by this name since the 16th century, although in many Middle Eastern countries the use of the names "Arabian Gulf" and "Arabian Gulf" is dominant. The government of Iran - the former Persia - threatened to sue Google in 2012 over the company's decision not to mark the body of water on its maps at all.

On Google Maps in the US, this body of water is marked as the Persian Gulf (Arabian Gulf). On Apple Maps, only the Persian Gulf.

According to the media, the American military has unilaterally called the Persian Gulf the Arabian Gulf in its statements and published images for many years.

The name of the reservoir has become a problem for Iranians, who accept the long history of their country as the Persian Empire. The dispute over the name of the Gulf arose in 2017 during Trump's first term, when he used the name Persian Gulf for the waterway. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the time suggested that Trump needed to "study geography."

Everyone knew that Trump's friendship was being sold to the highest bidder. Now we know his geography too

- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on social media at the time.

It is reported that Trump may change the name for official US purposes, but he cannot dictate what the rest of the world will call it.

In particular, as noted, the International Hydrographic Organization, of which the United States is a member, is working to ensure that all seas, oceans and navigable waters of the world are surveyed and mapped equally, and also gives names to some of them. Although there are cases when countries call the same body of water by different names in their documentation.

Let us remind you

Earlier, Axios reported that US President Donald Trump plans his first foreign visit to Saudi Arabia in mid-May.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
United States
Iran
Google
