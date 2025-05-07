Von der Leyen: A bad deal with Ukraine will encourage Putin to new aggression
Kyiv • UNN
Ursula von der Leyen said that a bad deal with Russia could provoke it to new aggression. A just peace presupposes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen warned that concluding an unfair peace agreement with Russia that does not meet Ukraine's interests will encourage Putin to new aggression. She stated this at a plenary session of the European Parliament during a discussion of the issue of EU support for sustainable peace for Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
The war in Ukraine will eventually end, but how it ends will define our continent for generations to come. The future of Ukrainians is at stake. But so is ours. A bad deal could encourage Russia to return for more strength. It would be a recipe for even more instability and insecurity
According to her, a just and lasting peace is the only way to stability, which includes preserving Ukraine's sovereignty, its territorial integrity and supporting European aspirations.
So we must do everything possible to strengthen Ukraine, because we have all seen how Russia negotiates. They bomb, they intimidate, they destroy very promisingly. Putin wants to force Ukraine to accept the unacceptable. So our task is to help Ukraine stand its ground, not succumb to Putin's intimidation and start peace talks on its own terms
Putin is under pressure in Russia after the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA - The Washington Post03.05.25, 03:59 • 50798 views