Von der Leyen: A bad deal with Ukraine will encourage Putin to new aggression

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen warned that concluding an unfair peace agreement with Russia that does not meet Ukraine's interests will encourage Putin to new aggression. She stated this at a plenary session of the European Parliament during a discussion of the issue of EU support for sustainable peace for Ukraine, reports UNN.

The war in Ukraine will eventually end, but how it ends will define our continent for generations to come. The future of Ukrainians is at stake. But so is ours. A bad deal could encourage Russia to return for more strength. It would be a recipe for even more instability and insecurity - said Ursula von der Leyen.

According to her, a just and lasting peace is the only way to stability, which includes preserving Ukraine's sovereignty, its territorial integrity and supporting European aspirations.

So we must do everything possible to strengthen Ukraine, because we have all seen how Russia negotiates. They bomb, they intimidate, they destroy very promisingly. Putin wants to force Ukraine to accept the unacceptable. So our task is to help Ukraine stand its ground, not succumb to Putin's intimidation and start peace talks on its own terms - added the President of the European Commission.

