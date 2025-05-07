$41.450.15
VAS Judge Halabala, with an income of 250,000 UAH per month, sued for alimony for his only son - wanted to pay 1 UAH - expert

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3244 views

Markiyan Halabala tried to reduce alimony to his son to 1 UAH. The court rejected the claim. The expert points to other facts from the judge's biography.

VAS Judge Halabala, with an income of 250,000 UAH per month, sued for alimony for his only son - wanted to pay 1 UAH - expert

VAC judge Markiyan Galabala, with a monthly income of UAH 250,000, tried to reduce alimony for his only son to UAH 1. The court did not support his claim and ruled in favor of his ex-wife. Political expert Oleh Posternak wrote about this.

A VAC judge with an income of UAH 250,000 per month sued his ex-wife for alimony for his only son - he wanted to pay UAH 1. Markiyan Galabala in 2023-2024 sued his ex-wife to reduce the amount of alimony for the maintenance of his son from 22,720 to 1 (!) UAH (case 760/10525/23). Allegedly, he was unable to control the targeted use of funds, so he should not pay at all. The court, naturally, refused, because this is too much even for a colleague-bespredelshchik

– Posternak wrote.

The expert clarified that according to Gabala's declaration, the VAC judge's salary for the year was UAH 2.5 million, and another half a million was income from interest and alienation of securities and corporate rights.

"That is, UAH 3 million of income per year alone - UAH 250,000 per month. Alimony for the only son, respectively, is less than a tenth of the salary. And there are also savings of more than UAH 1.6 million. Demanding UAH 1 of alimony from Galabala is generally wild," he stressed.

Posternak also cited other facts from the judge's biography.

"Galabala is a modern Koreiko of the judicial system. According to media reports, Google is now clearing any mention of the fact that Galabala defended Yanukovych's ex-minister, known for the largest bribe in the history of Ukraine, Mykola Zlochevsky, as well as MP-regional Onishchenko," he said.

According to the expert, moral issues are important regarding Judge Galabala.

"These people judge others on behalf of the state, so their decisions depend, among other things, on personal beliefs. And if the judge does not care about his underage son, then we are unlikely to be surprised by their decisions in favor of criminals, when the smell of possible material gain is in the air. Finally, that's not all - I will soon tell you separately about very interesting details of Judge Galabala's case," he noted.

In general, more and more scandals are surfacing in the anti-corruption triangle NABU–SAP–VAKS.

"Everything has rotted in the Danish kingdom," the expert summed up.

Earlier it was reported that VAC judge Markiyan Galabala illegally received official housing, despite the fact that he was provided with housing in Kyiv. He also did not indicate a number of other details in the declaration.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv
