Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive
10:29 AM • 33957 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

10:06 AM • 48761 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
09:50 AM • 47974 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
09:39 AM • 48856 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Exclusive
May 7, 07:07 AM • 44107 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

May 7, 06:41 AM • 42469 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

May 7, 06:12 AM • 45674 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 84642 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 125149 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 86611 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

May 7, 03:18 AM • 60749 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

May 7, 03:30 AM • 62016 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 68998 views

Russian attack on Kyiv has already affected five districts: a business center has been damaged

May 7, 06:57 AM • 21540 views

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

07:16 AM • 35548 views
Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

10:29 AM • 33957 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

10:06 AM • 48761 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

09:50 AM • 47974 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

09:39 AM • 48856 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 69489 views
Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

India

Pakistan

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 50763 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 101012 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 98105 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 109443 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 57062 views
The Washington Post

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

SpaceX Starship

Falcon 9

Unmanned aerial vehicle

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, the Kremlin's "show-off" for May 9th failed - CCD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

The government organized a competition where residents had to do 29,220 push-ups, symbolizing the number of peaceful days since the victory in World War II. However, only 3,600 push-ups were completed.

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, the Kremlin's "show-off" for May 9th failed - CCD

The occupying authorities of Sievierodonetsk organized a competition for the Kremlin's "Victory Day". In one of the youth sports schools, they gathered townspeople to complete Moscow's task by doing 29,220 push-ups, but the record was not set. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Counteracting Disinformation.

Details

29,220 thousand - this is the number of "peaceful days" counted by the invaders from the date of victory over Nazism in World War II. At the same time, the Russians also consider three years of occupation of Luhansk region to be "peaceful". However, the absurd "record" was not achieved. Local residents had enough resources for only more than 3,600 push-ups.

The Kremlin Uses World War II Myths to Create a New Ideology to Justify Military Conflict with the West - ISW 07.05.25, 04:55 • 5496 views

The closer the key date for the Kremlin - May 9, the stronger the level of propaganda fanaticism and large-scale ideological fever in the temporarily occupied territories. The cult of "victory" is being promoted over real facts and common sense. Enormous efforts and resources are being directed to the organization of pseudo-celebrations

 - emphasizes the CPD.

At least 1.5 billion rubles ($18.6 million) will be spent on celebrating "Victory Day" in Russia against the background of serious economic problems in Russia, which continue to grow in the face of huge war spending and sanctions.

Moscow expects ‘provocations’ on 9 May, looking for a pretext for further aggression - InformNapalm07.05.25, 13:24 • 5732 views

By rewriting history, promoting myths about the "Great Patriotic War" and speculating on the "common past", the Russians are trying to impose on the residents of the temporarily occupied territories a narrative about the "exceptional role" of Russia in the defeat of Nazism in order to justify aggression against Ukraine and their own crimes.

"These are not "liberators", but war criminals": Sybiga commented on the enemy's night attack on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities07.05.25, 11:07 • 4392 views

Let us remind you

The Kremlin threatened Kyiv with an "adequate response" to a possible violation of Putin's "truce", which Moscow is so afraid of. Peskov said that Russia would respond if Kyiv continued to strike at Russia during the "three-day truce" promised by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in honor of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyWar
