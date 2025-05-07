The occupying authorities of Sievierodonetsk organized a competition for the Kremlin's "Victory Day". In one of the youth sports schools, they gathered townspeople to complete Moscow's task by doing 29,220 push-ups, but the record was not set. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Counteracting Disinformation.

Details

29,220 thousand - this is the number of "peaceful days" counted by the invaders from the date of victory over Nazism in World War II. At the same time, the Russians also consider three years of occupation of Luhansk region to be "peaceful". However, the absurd "record" was not achieved. Local residents had enough resources for only more than 3,600 push-ups.

The closer the key date for the Kremlin - May 9, the stronger the level of propaganda fanaticism and large-scale ideological fever in the temporarily occupied territories. The cult of "victory" is being promoted over real facts and common sense. Enormous efforts and resources are being directed to the organization of pseudo-celebrations - emphasizes the CPD.

At least 1.5 billion rubles ($18.6 million) will be spent on celebrating "Victory Day" in Russia against the background of serious economic problems in Russia, which continue to grow in the face of huge war spending and sanctions.

By rewriting history, promoting myths about the "Great Patriotic War" and speculating on the "common past", the Russians are trying to impose on the residents of the temporarily occupied territories a narrative about the "exceptional role" of Russia in the defeat of Nazism in order to justify aggression against Ukraine and their own crimes.

Let us remind you

The Kremlin threatened Kyiv with an "adequate response" to a possible violation of Putin's "truce", which Moscow is so afraid of. Peskov said that Russia would respond if Kyiv continued to strike at Russia during the "three-day truce" promised by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in honor of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.