Kremlin officials continue to use myths about the role of the Soviet Union in World War II to form the basis of a new state ideology that Russia intends to use to justify a future military conflict against the West. This is stated in a material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN .

Analysts refer to an article by the Secretary of the Russian Security Council and ex-Minister of Defense of the aggressor country Sergei Shoigu, in which he claims that military and political unity against a common enemy is the only way for Russia to a strong and victorious future.

Shoigu repeatedly contrasts the victory of the Red Army over Nazi Germany in World War II ... with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. ... Shoigu stated that Russian public consciousness experienced a crisis of national identity after the collapse of the Soviet Union, and stressed the importance of preserving and strengthening traditional Russian spiritual and moral values to resolve this crisis and form an informal Russian state ideology (the Russian Constitution prohibits the adoption of an official state ideology) - stated in the article.

It is indicated that Shoigu repeated Russian narratives aimed at justifying Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and accused the collective West of preparing for a direct military conflict with Russia and seeking to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.

It seems that the Kremlin is consolidating around an informal state ideology based on maintaining the belief that the West intends to surround and defeat Russia. The Kremlin uses nationwide initiatives to place veterans of the war in Ukraine in positions of power in Russia and long-term rhetorical campaigns to spread the belief that the world is divided into two groups (the West and the !multipolar world led by Russia!), who seek to destroy each other - mirroring the geopolitics of the Soviet Union as an existential conflict between communism and capitalism - believe in ISW.

Analysts conclude that the Russian unofficial state ideology includes aspects of the ideology of the Soviet Union, such as a strong centralized government and a unified perception of the state enemy, but does not explain why Russia should destroy its enemies.

"The Kremlin is trying to unite Russian society, especially the elites, under such a worldview to ensure that any successor to Russian President Vladimir Putin embodies the same aggressive and dangerous ideals that perpetuate the eternal conflict with the West and NATO," the authors summarize.

On the eve, the spokesman of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, reported that Russia will respond if Kyiv continues to strike at the Russian Federation during the days of the "three-day truce" in honor of the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

