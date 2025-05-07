On the night of May 7, Moscow was massively attacked by drones: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
In Moscow on the night of May 7, an attack by seven drones was repelled. Authorities report that emergency services are working at the site of the wreckage.
On the night of Wednesday, May 7, the russian capital moscow came under a massive drone attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to the mayor of moscow sergei sobyanin.
Details
sobyanin, in particular, reported that air defense forces repelled an attack by seven drones flying to moscow.
Emergency services specialists are working at the crash site
Meanwhile, local publics report numerous explosions in moscow and the moscow region and publish relevant videos. rosaviation reported that sheremetyevo airport was closed due to the threat of UAVs.
Recall
On the night of May 6, moscow was attacked by drones. According to the city's mayor, sobyanin, the attacks were repelled. The debris fell on kashirskoye highway.
A large-scale failure of mobile communication and Internet in Moscow against the background of rehearsals for May 9 - Russian media05.05.25, 13:00 • 6868 views