A large-scale failure of mobile communication and Internet in Moscow against the background of rehearsals for May 9 - Russian media

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 18597 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 46466 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 58874 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 118502 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 160375 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 182187 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 105015 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 99357 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 101043 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67263 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Publications
Exclusives
In Russia, they complain about a UAV attack on Moscow, Domodedovo airport is closed

May 5, 01:07 AM • 35283 views

Presidential elections in Romania: who is advancing to the second round

May 5, 01:25 AM • 25554 views

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

05:19 AM • 29303 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

07:29 AM • 24810 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 12811 views
Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 46468 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

06:08 AM • 58876 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 182187 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 85342 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 112869 views
Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 7612 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 10308 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 13213 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 20765 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 38571 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

A large-scale failure of mobile communication and Internet in Moscow against the background of rehearsals for May 9 - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1350 views

Massive disruptions in the operation of mobile operators such as T2, MTS, Megafon, Yota and Beeline have been recorded in Moscow. The failures may be related to security for May 9.

A large-scale failure of mobile communication and Internet in Moscow against the background of rehearsals for May 9 - Russian media

Massive disruptions in the operation of mobile operators and messengers have been recorded in the capital of russia. This was reported by russian media, writes UNN.

Details

According to russian media, citing the Downdetector service, the failures affected several key mobile operators at once - T2, MTS, "Megafon", Yota and "Beeline". Users complain about problems with mobile communications, as well as interruptions in access to mobile Internet.

Most complaints came from moscow, where the air part of the so-called "Victory Parade" is being rehearsed on May 6. According to the "Caution, moscow" telegram channel, communication problems in moscow may be related to security, and interruptions may continue until May 9.

According to the telegram channel, moscow residents report that in the central districts, mobile communication of some operators almost does not work, but the signal is stable in the subway and underpasses.

At the same time, roskomnadzor, according to russian media, said that there are currently no failures on the networks of mobile operators.

Some operators told russian media that the problems with mobile communications in moscow are occurring for reasons beyond their control. "We recommend using Wi-Fi to access the Internet, and for voice calls, it is preferable to use the VoLTE function in your smartphone settings," the Beeline press service told russian media, without specifying the cause of the failure. Megafon told russian media that "the network is stable", there are no restrictions from Megafon, and "the problems arose for reasons beyond our control".

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
