A large-scale failure of mobile communication and Internet in Moscow against the background of rehearsals for May 9 - Russian media

Massive disruptions in the operation of mobile operators and messengers have been recorded in the capital of russia. This was reported by russian media, writes UNN.

Details

According to russian media, citing the Downdetector service, the failures affected several key mobile operators at once - T2, MTS, "Megafon", Yota and "Beeline". Users complain about problems with mobile communications, as well as interruptions in access to mobile Internet.

Most complaints came from moscow, where the air part of the so-called "Victory Parade" is being rehearsed on May 6. According to the "Caution, moscow" telegram channel, communication problems in moscow may be related to security, and interruptions may continue until May 9.

According to the telegram channel, moscow residents report that in the central districts, mobile communication of some operators almost does not work, but the signal is stable in the subway and underpasses.

At the same time, roskomnadzor, according to russian media, said that there are currently no failures on the networks of mobile operators.



Some operators told russian media that the problems with mobile communications in moscow are occurring for reasons beyond their control. "We recommend using Wi-Fi to access the Internet, and for voice calls, it is preferable to use the VoLTE function in your smartphone settings," the Beeline press service told russian media, without specifying the cause of the failure. Megafon told russian media that "the network is stable", there are no restrictions from Megafon, and "the problems arose for reasons beyond our control".