Zelensky announced sanctions against Russia's allies and new defense assistance to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new sanctions against associates of Russia and new defense assistance to Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening video address of the Head of State.

Details

On Saturday, May 03, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is preparing sanctions packages against those who help Russia circumvent sanctions. In addition, according to the Head of State, defense support and decisions on further cooperation with key countries are expected in the near future.

We are preparing our sanctions packages – in particular, against entities and schemes in third countries that, unfortunately, help Russia circumvent some of the sanctions - said the President of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is waiting for significant defense packages.

"And we continue to strengthen our defense: we expect significant defense packages for Ukraine and decisions on further cooperation in the near future – cooperation in the time of war with key countries and in the post-war period. We are preparing a serious foundation for reconstruction," said the head of state.

Let us remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs security guarantees from the United States to prevent future attacks by Russia, and is considering models with a foreign contingent and support, as in Israel.

