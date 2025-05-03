Zelensky announced sanctions against Russia's allies and new defense assistance to Ukraine

$41.590.00
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 3, 09:49 AM

May 3, 10:13 AM

May 3, 10:51 AM

May 3, 12:24 PM

02:40 PM
International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM
Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM
Zelensky announced sanctions against Russia's allies and new defense assistance to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

Volodymyr Zelensky announced new sanctions against Russia's allies. Defense support and decisions on further cooperation with key countries are also expected.

Zelensky announced sanctions against Russia's allies and new defense assistance to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new sanctions against associates of Russia and new defense assistance to Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening video address of the Head of State.

Details

On Saturday, May 03, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is preparing sanctions packages against those who help Russia circumvent sanctions. In addition, according to the Head of State, defense support and decisions on further cooperation with key countries are expected in the near future.

We are preparing our sanctions packages – in particular, against entities and schemes in third countries that, unfortunately, help Russia circumvent some of the sanctions

- said the President of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is waiting for significant defense packages.

"And we continue to strengthen our defense: we expect significant defense packages for Ukraine and decisions on further cooperation in the near future – cooperation in the time of war with key countries and in the post-war period. We are preparing a serious foundation for reconstruction," said the head of state.

Let us remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs security guarantees from the United States to prevent future attacks by Russia, and is considering models with a foreign contingent and support, as in Israel.

Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump in the Vatican "the best", they discussed sanctions against the Russian Federation 03.05.25, 11:40

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
