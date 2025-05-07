"These are not "liberators", but war criminals": Sybiga commented on the enemy's night attack on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities

The Russian shelling of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on the night of May 7 is another confirmation of why Russia's participation in the events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazism is unacceptable.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiga, in a post on X, writes UNN.

Details

According to Sybiga, two people were killed and several others were injured, including four children with burns, in the night attack on Kyiv. Zaporizhzhia was also attacked.

Sybiga stressed that with such strikes, the Russian dictator is responding to Ukraine's unconditional offer of a ceasefire for 30 days or longer.

He is deliberately mocking the US peace efforts. It is necessary to increase pressure on Moscow to stop this terror - Sybiga writes.

This is also another reminder of why celebrating the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazism together with Putin's Russia is unacceptable. These are not "liberators", but war criminals - the minister added.

Reminder

Earlier, the KMVA reported that a massive attack by Russian troops affected five districts of Kyiv - the consequences were also found in the Holosiivskyi district.