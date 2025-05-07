Moscow expects ‘provocations’ on 9 May, looking for a pretext for further aggression - InformNapalm

$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive
10:29 AM • 18042 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

10:06 AM • 25788 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
09:50 AM • 27924 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
09:39 AM • 29862 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Exclusive
07:07 AM • 33810 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

06:41 AM • 36863 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

06:12 AM • 41326 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 83534 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 123836 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 85814 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+14°
2.7m/s
43%
747 mm
Popular news

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on a residential building, a fire broke out

May 7, 01:44 AM • 59707 views

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

May 7, 03:18 AM • 50848 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

May 7, 03:30 AM • 50654 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 52560 views

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

07:16 AM • 25570 views
Publications

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

10:29 AM • 18042 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

10:06 AM • 25788 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

09:50 AM • 27924 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

09:39 AM • 29862 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 52996 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

India

Pakistan

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 47408 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 97760 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 95078 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 106573 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 54294 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

SpaceX Starship

Falcon 9

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Moscow expects ‘provocations’ on 9 May, looking for a pretext for further aggression - InformNapalm

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4330 views

Moscow expects "provocations" that are "more serious than drone strikes" on May 9. InformNapalm noted that the Russian Federation is looking for an opportunity to accuse Ukraine and create a pretext for further aggression. But nevertheless, the Kremlin is afraid of strikes, the Center for Countering Disinformation believes.

Moscow expects ‘provocations’ on 9 May, looking for a pretext for further aggression - InformNapalm

The statement on a "truce" from the Kremlin is one of the components of the general plan for further aggressive actions, according to the international intelligence community InformNapalm. At the same time, the Center for Counteracting Disinformation (CCD) sees in the horror stories about the "oreshnik" strike an attempt to prevent possible excesses during May 8-9, the threat of which the Kremlin associates with possible actions of Ukrainian defenders.

UNN reports with reference to InformNapalm and the page of the head of the CCD under the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko.

Details

InformNapalm drew attention to statements, which are particularly spread by Telegram channels like Mash or Baza, which say that the Ukrainian military is allegedly "preparing" "provocations more serious than drone strikes" in Moscow.

"Moscow expects other serious provocations ... and is preparing for a response," - this is a key phrase. Because in fact, these "provocations" are being prepared by the Kremlin itself.

- writes InformNapalm.

If we assume that Moscow plans to play a similar "symphony" as sheet music, can there be accidental events, or "sabotage by agents on the ground", the international intelligence community continues on its social media page.

On the same day that the Kremlin made a statement on a "truce" on May 8-9, on the same day they began to prepare instructions for false flag operations.

- InformNapalm believes.

In turn, the statement on a "truce" is one of the components of the general plan, with which they wanted to create a pretext for further aggressive actions and escalation, the intelligence community summarizes.

Important objects of the defense industry were hit in the Russian Federation - CCD under the National Security and Defense Council07.05.25, 09:24 • 5566 views

In the context of Moscow's threats to strike back with the Oreshnik ballistic missile, the head of the CCD, Andriy Kovalenko, reminded the following:

Putin forgot to specify that the second launch of "Oreshnik" was generally unsuccessful - it simply did not fly.

In general, according to Kovalenko, horror stories about "oreshnik" mean a very simple message.

Don't hit Moscow, we're afraid, we have "oreshnik".

- Kovalenko believes, analyzing the threats from the Russian Federation.

Let us remind you

In February, news appeared that during an air raid, the Russian Federation launched an "Oreshnik" missile in the direction of Kyiv from the Astrakhan region, which was published by Forbes. According to unconfirmed reports, the missile malfunctioned and exploded on the territory of Russia.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a fiber optic systems plant in Saransk: it was seriously damaged - National Security and Defense Council07.05.25, 10:55 • 3514 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
Ukraine
Brent
$62.55
Bitcoin
$97,032.20
S&P 500
$5,627.44
Tesla
$275.41
Газ TTF
$35.28
Золото
$3,399.35
Ethereum
$1,833.68