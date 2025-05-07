Moscow expects ‘provocations’ on 9 May, looking for a pretext for further aggression - InformNapalm

The statement on a "truce" from the Kremlin is one of the components of the general plan for further aggressive actions, according to the international intelligence community InformNapalm. At the same time, the Center for Counteracting Disinformation (CCD) sees in the horror stories about the "oreshnik" strike an attempt to prevent possible excesses during May 8-9, the threat of which the Kremlin associates with possible actions of Ukrainian defenders.



UNN reports with reference to InformNapalm and the page of the head of the CCD under the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko.

Details

InformNapalm drew attention to statements, which are particularly spread by Telegram channels like Mash or Baza, which say that the Ukrainian military is allegedly "preparing" "provocations more serious than drone strikes" in Moscow.

"Moscow expects other serious provocations ... and is preparing for a response," - this is a key phrase. Because in fact, these "provocations" are being prepared by the Kremlin itself. - writes InformNapalm.

If we assume that Moscow plans to play a similar "symphony" as sheet music, can there be accidental events, or "sabotage by agents on the ground", the international intelligence community continues on its social media page.

On the same day that the Kremlin made a statement on a "truce" on May 8-9, on the same day they began to prepare instructions for false flag operations.

- InformNapalm believes.

In turn, the statement on a "truce" is one of the components of the general plan, with which they wanted to create a pretext for further aggressive actions and escalation, the intelligence community summarizes.

Important objects of the defense industry were hit in the Russian Federation - CCD under the National Security and Defense Council

In the context of Moscow's threats to strike back with the Oreshnik ballistic missile, the head of the CCD, Andriy Kovalenko, reminded the following:

Putin forgot to specify that the second launch of "Oreshnik" was generally unsuccessful - it simply did not fly.



In general, according to Kovalenko, horror stories about "oreshnik" mean a very simple message.

Don't hit Moscow, we're afraid, we have "oreshnik". - Kovalenko believes, analyzing the threats from the Russian Federation.

Let us remind you

In February, news appeared that during an air raid, the Russian Federation launched an "Oreshnik" missile in the direction of Kyiv from the Astrakhan region, which was published by Forbes. According to unconfirmed reports, the missile malfunctioned and exploded on the territory of Russia.

