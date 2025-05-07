Important objects of the defense industry were hit in the Russian Federation - CCD under the National Security and Defense Council
In the Russian Federation, enterprises of the defense industry were attacked, including the developer of the MLRS "SPLAV", the Design Bureau of Instrument Engineering and the airfields "Shaykovka" and "Kubinka". A fiber optic systems plant in Saransk was also hit.
Two airfields, a design bureau, a MLRS developer, and a key element of the Russian military-industrial complex specializing in communication systems for the occupying army were attacked in Russia last day. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council, on his social media page, UNN reports.
Important defense industry enterprises were attacked in Russia, and Moscow again struck at the civilian infrastructure of our cities, killing people.
According to the CPD:
- a factory of fiber optic systems was hit in Saransk. The CPD emphasizes that this is a key element of the Russian defense industry in the field of modern military communications, specializing in the production of fiber optic cables and communication systems for the Russian army;
- The Instrument Design Bureau Joint Stock Company in Tula was also attacked.
This Design Bureau is "one of the flagships of the Russian military-industrial complex, specializing in the development of modern weapons systems, including anti-tank systems, small arms and combat modules. Its products are actively used during the war in Ukraine"
- "SPLAV" was under attack in Russia. This is the main developer of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) in Russia, writes the head of the CPD under the National Security and Defense Council
It was here that "Grads", "Uragans" and "Smerches" were created, which are actively used against Ukrainian cities and at the front.
The official separately added that two airfields were hit in Russia.
The "Shaykovka" airfield in the Kaluga region, where Tu-22m3s are based and missiles, including Kh-22s, are stored. The "Kubinka" airbase in the Moscow region, where Su-27s and MiG-29s are based.
UNN reported that airports were closed in a number of Russian cities, and the "carpet" plan was introduced in Moscow. The mayor of Moscow announced an attack by Ukrainian drones, which were allegedly shot down in the Moscow region.
