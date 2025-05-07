Important objects of the defense industry were hit in the Russian Federation - CCD under the National Security and Defense Council

$41.600.11
Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath
06:12 AM • 4436 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 58421 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 101148 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 71489 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 69896 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 73350 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM • 113558 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 55020 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 121601 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 57993 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

Important objects of the defense industry were hit in the Russian Federation - CCD under the National Security and Defense Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2794 views

In the Russian Federation, enterprises of the defense industry were attacked, including the developer of the MLRS "SPLAV", the Design Bureau of Instrument Engineering and the airfields "Shaykovka" and "Kubinka". A fiber optic systems plant in Saransk was also hit.

Important objects of the defense industry were hit in the Russian Federation - CCD under the National Security and Defense Council

Two airfields, a design bureau, a MLRS developer, and a key element of the Russian military-industrial complex specializing in communication systems for the occupying army were attacked in Russia last day. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council, on his social media page, UNN reports.

Important defense industry enterprises were attacked in Russia, and Moscow again struck at the civilian infrastructure of our cities, killing people.

 - Kovalenko noted.

According to the CPD:

  • a factory of fiber optic systems was hit in Saransk. The CPD emphasizes that this is a key element of the Russian defense industry in the field of modern military communications, specializing in the production of fiber optic cables and communication systems for the Russian army;
    • The Instrument Design Bureau Joint Stock Company in Tula was also attacked.

      This Design Bureau is "one of the flagships of the Russian military-industrial complex, specializing in the development of modern weapons systems, including anti-tank systems, small arms and combat modules. Its products are actively used during the war in Ukraine"

      - Kovalenko's report says. 
      • "SPLAV" was under attack in Russia. This is the main developer of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) in Russia, writes the head of the CPD under the National Security and Defense Council

        It was here that "Grads", "Uragans" and "Smerches" were created, which are actively used against Ukrainian cities and at the front. 

        - Kovalenko noted.

        Russian Federation attack on Kyiv affected four districts, already 6 injured: consequences shown

        The official separately added that two airfields were hit in Russia. 

        The "Shaykovka" airfield in the Kaluga region, where Tu-22m3s are based and missiles, including Kh-22s, are stored. The "Kubinka" airbase in the Moscow region, where Su-27s and MiG-29s are based.  

        - Kovalenko said on social media. 

        Let us remind you

        UNN reported that airports were closed in a number of Russian cities, and the "carpet" plan was introduced in Moscow. The mayor of Moscow announced an attack by Ukrainian drones, which were allegedly shot down in the Moscow region.

        Kyiv after the drone strike: the number of victims has increased, rescuers showed the consequences (photo)

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        WarNews of the World
