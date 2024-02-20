ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visits the Falkland Islands for the first time in 30 years

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visits the Falkland Islands for the first time in 30 years

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 118772 views

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited the Falkland Islands for the first time in 30 years to pay tribute to the British military who died in the 1982 conflict and reaffirm the UK's commitment to protecting the islands' sovereignty.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has arrived in the Falkland Islands. This is the first visit of the British Foreign Secretary to the archipelago in 30 years. This was reported by AR, UNN.

Details

The Minister met with representatives of the local authorities and laid flowers at the memorial to the British servicemen who died during the Falklands War.

In the Falkland Islands, I paid tribute to all those who died in the 1982 conflict. We will never forget the loyal service of British troops. We will always defend the rights of the people of the Falkland Islands and their work, which supports the prosperous modern society that has been created here

Cameron wrote on his page on the social network X.

On the eve of the visit, the minister emphasized that as long as the islands are to remain "part of the British family, their sovereignty is not up for discussion.

After the Falkland Islands, Cameron will also visit Brazil, where he will attend the G20 Diploma Leaders' Meeting in Rio de Janeiro on February 21-22, followed by Paraguay and the United States.

AddendumAddendum

The Falkland Islands (Malvinas), located in the southwestern part of the Atlantic Ocean, have been the object of a territorial struggle between Argentina and the United Kingdom for 200 years. In April 1982, an armed conflict broke out between the countries. Argentina was defeated, losing 649 soldiers in two and a half months of fighting. British losses amounted to 255 people.

In March 2013, many residents of the archives voted in a referendum in favor of the territory remaining in the kingdom's possession. Argentina did not recognize the results of the plebiscite. The issue of returning the islands to its control was raised by President Javier Milei at the end of last year. During the election campaign, he revealed that this could not be done militarily. Milei proposed to negotiate with London on the transfer of the islands to Buenos Aires under the same scheme that Britain and China used to regulate the status of Hong Kong.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

