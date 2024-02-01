Bird flu found in penguins in the Falkland Islands

The government of the Falkland Islands has confirmed two cases of bird flu among skipper penguins on the island of Sea Line, which is part of the UK's overseas territory, UNN reports with reference to dpa.

Details

"Further results are still expected, but many more die in similar circumstances," the spokeswoman said.

So far, more than 200 chicks and several adults have been found dead.

Sea Line Island, a popular sightseeing destination, has been closed to visitors since January 19, as has Steeple Jason Island in the northwest.

The spokeswoman added that the results of the crested penguins' tests are now expected from there.

The Falkland Islands government has been working with the public for some time to prepare for a large-scale outbreak of the H5N1 virus.

"Everyone understands the importance of the wildlife on the islands and that it is our duty to do everything we can to protect it," the spokeswoman said.

Addendum

As reported by the British newspaper The Guardian, there is also at least one suspected case of the disease in a king penguin on the island of South Georgia, about 1500 kilometers from the Falkland Islands, which are also an overseas territory of the United Kingdom.

Only recently, British scientists announced that they had discovered bird flu in mammals near the Antarctic for the first time. The pathogen was found in sea elephants and fur seals.

The virus was first detected in the region in October in brown skuas on Byrd Island near South Georgia.

Experts warn that the spread of the virus threatens the unique ecosystem of the Antarctic. Recently, several cases of bird flu have also been reported in the Arctic.