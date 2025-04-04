The Argos Georgia sinks due to flooding near the Falkland Islands. 6 people died, 14 were rescued, and 7 went missing. Among the
crew were citizens of different countries, including russia.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited the Falkland Islands for the first time in 30 years to pay tribute to the British
military who died in the 1982 conflict and reaffirm the UK's commitment to protecting the islands' sovereignty.
Two cases of bird flu confirmed among penguins in the Falkland Islands.