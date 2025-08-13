$41.430.02
Trump holds a call with Zelensky and European leaders before meeting with Putin - report
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 11888 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 20731 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 40375 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 25573 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 43469 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?
August 13, 06:18 AM • 54531 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super Cup
August 13, 06:01 AM • 33296 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 69355 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 83855 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Publications
Exclusives
Body of Antarctic explorer found 66 years after his disappearance: remains identified by DNA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2112 views

The British Antarctic Survey has confirmed the identification of the remains of meteorologist Dennis Bell, who died in Antarctica in 1959. The identification was made possible by the DNA of his brother and sister.

Body of Antarctic explorer found 66 years after his disappearance: remains identified by DNA

The British Antarctic Survey has confirmed that the remains found in January this year belong to meteorologist Dennis "Tink" Bell, who died in 1959 during an expedition in Antarctica. The body, which disappeared 66 years ago, was identified thanks to the DNA of his brother and sister. This was reported by UNN with reference to FoxNews.

Details

The British Antarctic Survey announced that "the remains of 25-year-old meteorologist Dennis "Tink" Bell were found 66 years after his disappearance." And although they were found in January, they were only officially identified recently.

I haven't looked for my brother in a long time. It's just amazing. I can't come to terms with it 

— David Bell, Dennis's brother, told BBC News.

The publication reports that it was David who opened the door when the family received a telegram with the bad news.

David also told the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) that he and his sister Valerie Kelly were shocked to hear that their brother's remains had been found decades after his death.

DNA samples from David and Valerie Bell enabled Professor Denise Syndercombe Court of King's College London to officially confirm that the found remains belong to their brother.

What happened to the meteorologist

After leaving school, Dennis Bell served his national service in the Royal Air Force, where he qualified as a radio operator. In 1958, he joined the Falkland Islands Dependencies Survey (FIDS) as a meteorologist.

On July 26, 1959, Bell, along with three other men and two dog teams, set out to ascend a glacier leading to a glacial plateau, where they planned to conduct surveying and research. The men split into pairs: Bell was accompanied by surveyor Geoff Stoks, and meteorologist Ken Gibson by geologist Colin Barton 

- reports BAS.

BAS also noted that Bell and Stoks set off about 30 minutes ahead of Gibson and Barton.

When the dogs tired in the deep, soft snow, Bell tried to motivate them by running ahead to encourage them. However, according to BAS, he did this without skis. It was then that he fell into a crevasse, an accident that led to his death and years of searching for his remains.

Stoks called Bell, and he responded. He threw him a rope and told him to secure it to himself. However, Bell tied it to his waist, not his body, which caused the belt to break when he tried to pull him out. Bell fell into the crevasse again and did not respond anymore.

The weather deteriorated sharply, and, due to the risk to their own lives, colleagues could not save him. As Gibson said, only 12 hours later they reached the place of the fall and realized that he had no chance of survival.

Dennis was one of many brave FIDS staff who contributed to the establishment of Antarctic science and research in extremely harsh conditions. Although he died in 1959, his memory was preserved among colleagues and in the legacy of polar research. This discovery concludes a long-standing mystery and reminds us of the human stories woven into the history of Antarctic science 

- noted BAS Director Professor Dame Jane Francis.

Bell's remains were transported to the Falkland Islands aboard the BAS research vessel "Sir David Attenborough", after which they were handed over to the British Antarctic Territory Coroner Malcolm Simmons. He accompanied them from Stanley in the Falklands to London.

Ukrainian polar explorers filmed a unique "iceberg-sandwich": what is known about it27.07.25, 08:38 • 3346 views

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Royal Air Force
Falkland Islands
Fox News
London