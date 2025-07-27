Ukrainian polar explorers filmed a unique "iceberg-sandwich": what is known about it

Ukrainian polar explorers filmed a unique iceberg resembling a sandwich - white ice with a bright blue layer in the middle. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the National Antarctic Scientific Center (NASC).

It is noted that a long time ago, when this iceberg was still part of a glacier on land, a crack formed in it. It filled with meltwater and froze. This is the blue stripe.

It is interesting that at that time the crack ran vertically, and then this piece broke off and overturned. This can be understood by the barely noticeable stripes on the white part - firn ice. It is formed by layers of snow, which under its own weight compresses to the structure of porous chocolate, with closed air bubbles - the message says.

According to Denys Pishniak, head of the Department of Atmospheric Physics and Geospace of the NASC, the parent glacier of this iceberg was obviously slow-moving.

Since cracks in such glaciers are more prone to sealing. Therefore, the water that filled the crack did not flow out, but had time to freeze and firmly glue the split halves - the scientist explained.

He also noted that this glacier was in colder conditions than the glaciers near the Ukrainian station.

This is indicated by the homogeneity of the firn ice. The glaciers in our area of Antarctica have more distinct layers, which is a sign of strong periodic melting. Therefore, the origin of this ice block is either high-mountain or from the far cold south - the specialist summarized.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian scientists showed a winter trip to the Southern Ocean near Galindez Island in Antarctica, where the Akademik Vernadsky station is located.

In April, Ukrainian scientists working in Antarctica published drone footage of an Antarctic minke whale, which is common in the area of the Ukrainian Akademik Vernadsky station.

