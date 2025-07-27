$41.770.00
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
06:57 AM • 1944 views
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
July 26, 05:25 PM • 15313 views
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM • 36029 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM • 42691 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 70782 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 180680 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 76882 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 70312 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 116870 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 42690 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
Ukrainian polar explorers filmed a unique "iceberg-sandwich": what is known about it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1176 views

Ukrainian polar explorers filmed a unique iceberg resembling a sandwich, with white ice and a bright blue layer in the middle. The blue stripe was formed as a result of the freezing of meltwater in a crack that was once vertical.

Ukrainian polar explorers filmed a unique "iceberg-sandwich": what is known about it

Ukrainian polar explorers filmed a unique iceberg resembling a sandwich - white ice with a bright blue layer in the middle. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the National Antarctic Scientific Center (NASC).

Details

It is noted that a long time ago, when this iceberg was still part of a glacier on land, a crack formed in it. It filled with meltwater and froze. This is the blue stripe.

It is interesting that at that time the crack ran vertically, and then this piece broke off and overturned. This can be understood by the barely noticeable stripes on the white part - firn ice. It is formed by layers of snow, which under its own weight compresses to the structure of porous chocolate, with closed air bubbles

- the message says.

According to Denys Pishniak, head of the Department of Atmospheric Physics and Geospace of the NASC, the parent glacier of this iceberg was obviously slow-moving.

Since cracks in such glaciers are more prone to sealing. Therefore, the water that filled the crack did not flow out, but had time to freeze and firmly glue the split halves

- the scientist explained.

He also noted that this glacier was in colder conditions than the glaciers near the Ukrainian station.

This is indicated by the homogeneity of the firn ice. The glaciers in our area of Antarctica have more distinct layers, which is a sign of strong periodic melting. Therefore, the origin of this ice block is either high-mountain or from the far cold south

- the specialist summarized.

Recall

Earlier this month, Ukrainian scientists showed a winter trip to the Southern Ocean near Galindez Island in Antarctica, where the Akademik Vernadsky station is located.

In April, Ukrainian scientists working in Antarctica published drone footage of an Antarctic minke whale, which is common in the area of the Ukrainian Akademik Vernadsky station.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Antarctica
